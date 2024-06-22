Ginger Root's 2024 tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Ginger Root's tour is set to be held from September 24, 2024, to December 3, 2024, in venues across North America and Europe. This is the singer's first tour of the year and will see him perform in cities such as Vancouver, Paris, and Glasgow in the 38-concert-long tour.

Ginger Root announced the fall tour three weeks ago on May 28, 2024, and the tickets for the tour are currently on sale. Available from Ticketmaster, tickets are priced at an average of $50, with exact pricing varying by venue.

Ginger Root's 2024 tour dates and venues

Ginger Root's tour dates and venues are as follows:

September 24, 2024 – San Diego, California at House of Blues

September 26, 2024 – Santa Ana, California at The Observatory

September 27, 2024 – San Luis Obispo, California at Fremont Theater

September 28, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Fox Oakland

September 30, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theater

October 1, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at The Pearl

October 2, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Revolution Hall

October 4, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

October 5, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Summit Music Hall

October 8, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Ave

October 9, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Salt Shed

October 11, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at The Roxy

October 12, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at The Concert Hall

October 13, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at La Tulipe

October 15, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Royale

October 17, 2024 – New York City, New York at Brooklyn Steel

October 18, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer

October 20, 2024 – Washington, DC at Black Cat

October 21, 2024 – Asheville, North Carolina at Orange Peel

October 22, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Variety Playhouse

October 23, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Cannery Hall

October 26, 2024 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall

October 27, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory

October 29, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Emo’s

October 30, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Aztec Theater

November 1, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at Lowbrow Palace

November 2, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

November 3, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Hollywood Palladium

November 22, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Molotow

November 23, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Hole44

November 25, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Yard Club

November 26, 2024 – Paris, France at La Bellevilloise

November 27, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Tolhuistuin

November 29, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Brudenell Social Club

November 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Whelans

December 1, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at Stereo

December 2, 2024 – Manchester, UK at YES

December 3, 2024 – London, UK at Koko

In addition to the North America and Europe tour, Ginger Root will embark on a Japan tour in January 2025, playing in the cities of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo.

On September 13, 2024, the singer will release Shinbangumi, his first studio album since 2020's Rikki. The singer released two EPs after the 2020 album, City Slicker in 2021 and Nisemono in 2022.

Ginger Root is the music project of Cameron Lewis and is dedicated to the indie soul genre. The project draws inspiration from groups such as Vulfpeck, White Denim, and Feist.