Ginger Root's 2024 tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Ginger Root's tour is set to be held from September 24, 2024, to December 3, 2024, in venues across North America and Europe. This is the singer's first tour of the year and will see him perform in cities such as Vancouver, Paris, and Glasgow in the 38-concert-long tour.
Ginger Root announced the fall tour three weeks ago on May 28, 2024, and the tickets for the tour are currently on sale. Available from Ticketmaster, tickets are priced at an average of $50, with exact pricing varying by venue.
Ginger Root's 2024 tour dates and venues
Ginger Root's tour dates and venues are as follows:
- September 24, 2024 – San Diego, California at House of Blues
- September 26, 2024 – Santa Ana, California at The Observatory
- September 27, 2024 – San Luis Obispo, California at Fremont Theater
- September 28, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Fox Oakland
- September 30, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theater
- October 1, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at The Pearl
- October 2, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Revolution Hall
- October 4, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot
- October 5, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Summit Music Hall
- October 8, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Ave
- October 9, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Salt Shed
- October 11, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at The Roxy
- October 12, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at The Concert Hall
- October 13, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at La Tulipe
- October 15, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Royale
- October 17, 2024 – New York City, New York at Brooklyn Steel
- October 18, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer
- October 20, 2024 – Washington, DC at Black Cat
- October 21, 2024 – Asheville, North Carolina at Orange Peel
- October 22, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Variety Playhouse
- October 23, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Cannery Hall
- October 26, 2024 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall
- October 27, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory
- October 29, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Emo’s
- October 30, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Aztec Theater
- November 1, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at Lowbrow Palace
- November 2, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren
- November 3, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Hollywood Palladium
- November 22, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Molotow
- November 23, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Hole44
- November 25, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Yard Club
- November 26, 2024 – Paris, France at La Bellevilloise
- November 27, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Tolhuistuin
- November 29, 2024 – Leeds, UK at Brudenell Social Club
- November 30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Whelans
- December 1, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at Stereo
- December 2, 2024 – Manchester, UK at YES
- December 3, 2024 – London, UK at Koko
In addition to the North America and Europe tour, Ginger Root will embark on a Japan tour in January 2025, playing in the cities of Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Osaka, Nagoya, and Tokyo.
On September 13, 2024, the singer will release Shinbangumi, his first studio album since 2020's Rikki. The singer released two EPs after the 2020 album, City Slicker in 2021 and Nisemono in 2022.
Ginger Root is the music project of Cameron Lewis and is dedicated to the indie soul genre. The project draws inspiration from groups such as Vulfpeck, White Denim, and Feist.