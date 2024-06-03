Thom Yorke 2024 tour: How to get tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Thom Yorke 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from October 23, 2024, to November 26, 2024, in venues across Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour, titled 'Everything' tour, will be the singer's first solo tour since 2016 and will feature music from across his career.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in Christchurch, Melbourne, and Tokyo, among other cities. Thom Yorke announced the new tour via a post on his official X page on June 2, 2024:
Presale and tickets will be available on different dates for different shows on the tour. Both presale and general ticket information can be accessed by becoming members of the W.A.S.T.E., the official hub of all projects involving Thom Yorke, via its official website.
Once patrons become members of the hub, they can go to the tour page at the aforementioned official website, choose the show they want, and follow the instructions to buy their tickets. Tickets are usually sent to the email address provided by the patrons after their payment is successfully processed.
Thom Yorke 2024 tour dates and venues
The dates and venues for the Thom Yorke 2024 tour are given below:
- October 23, 2024 – Christchurch, New Zealand at Wolfbrook Arena
- October 25, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena
- October 29, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Sidney Myer Music Bowl
- October 30, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Sidney Myer Music Bowl
- November 1, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House Forecourt
- November 2, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Sydney Opera House Forecourt
- November 5, 2024 – Singapore at The Star Theatre
- November 12, 2024 – Osaka, Japan at Grand Cube
- November 13, 2024 – Osaka, Japan at Grand Cube
- November 18, 2024 – Fukuoka, Japan at Sunplace
- November 19, 2024 – Hiroshima, Japan at Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall
- November 21, 2024 – Nagoya, Japan at Century Hall
- November 23, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Garden Theatre
- November 24, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Garden Theatre
- November 26, 2024 – Kyoto, Japan at ROHM Theatre
Ahead of the tour, Thom Yorke will join his other major band, The Smile, on a Europe tour starting in June and ending in late August. The dates and venues for the same are also given below:
- June 7, 2024 – Aarhus, Germany at Northside Festival
- June 8, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Stadtpark Open Air
- June 9, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium
- June 11, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Verti Music Hall
- June 12, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Forum Karlin
- June 14, 2024 – Belgrade, Serbia at Hangar
- June 15, 2024 – Pula, Croatia at Malo Rimsko Kazaliste
- June 17, 2024 – Bucharest, Hungary at Arenele Romane
- June 18, 2024 – Sofia, Bulgaria at Arena Sofia
- June 20, 2024 – Athens, Greece at Release Athens Festival
- June 22, 2024 – Taranto, Italy at Medimex Festival
- June 23, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Cavea Auditorium
- June 24, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Cavea Auditorium
- August 8, 2024 – Gothenburg, Sweden at Way Out West Festival
- August 9, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Oya Festival
- August 11, 2024 – Helsinki, Finland at Flow Festival
- August 13, 2024 – Sigulda, Latvia at Sigulda Castle
- August 14, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland at Progresja Summer Stage
- August 16, 2024 – Winterthur, Switzerland at Musikfestwochen
- Saturday 17, 2024 - Spijk en Bremerberg, Netherlands at Lowlands Festival
- August 18, 2024 – Kiewit (Hasselt), Belgium at Pukkelpop Festival
- August 20, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Jahrhunderthalle
- August 21, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Zenith
- August 22, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Open Air Arena
- August 25, 2024 – Paris, France at Rock En Seine
- August 26, 2024 – Bordeaux, France at Arkea Arena
- August 28, 2024 – Valencia, Spain at Marina Norte
- August 29-31, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Kalorama Festival
- August 30, 2024 - Lisbon, Portugal at Meo Kalorama Festival
Thom Yorke last released a solo album back in 2019, releasing Anima on June 27, 2024, via XL Formats. The album peaked at number 5 on the UK album chart.