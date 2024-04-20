Grammy winner and American Idol star Mandisa dies at 47

Mandisa, the American gospel and contemporary Christian recording artist, passed away on April 18, 2024, at the age of 47. The American Idol alum's cause of death is still unknown.

The singer's publicist, Velvet Kelm, confirmed the sad news on the singer's Instagram account. She wrote in the caption:

"We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased. At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close-knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time."

The artist was living in Nashville, Tennessee at the time of her death.

On Thursday, April 18, the singer's publicist, Velvet, and the Christian rock radio station K-Love announced her passing. She died at her residence in Nashville, Tennessee, US. The publicist acknowledged the artist's musical talent and asked for privacy for her family by stating:

"Mandisa was a voice of encouragement and truth to people facing life’s challenges all around the world."

Mandisa Lynn Hundley, known professionally by her first name, was born on October 2, 1976, in Citrus Heights, California to parents Ruby and John Hundley. She rose to fame as a contestant in the fifth season of American Idol.

Hundley studied music in college before auditioning for the reality show in 2005. She made it to the top nine, alongside other contestants including Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Paris Bennett, and the season five winner Taylor Hicks. She was well known for her performances, including I'm Every Woman and Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing.

The Idol alum was famous for her songs that praise God. The K-Love radio station media officer, David Pierce, spoke about the artist's life and faith saying,

"Mandisa loved Jesus, and she used her unusually extensive platform to talk about Him at every turn. Her kindness was epic, her smile electric, her voice massive, but it was no match for the size of her heart. Mandisa struggled, and she was vulnerable enough to share that with us, which helped us talk about our own struggles."

Mandisa released her debut album in 2007, titled True Beauty. The project peaked at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums charts which made Mandisa the first new female artist ever to debut on the top in the list's 27-year history.

True Beauty was the first of six albums that the singer released in her career. The other five albums were: It’s Christmas, Freedom, What If We Were Real, Overcomer, and Out of the Dark.

In 2014, the artist won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Overcomer. According to the singer's website, she did suffer some challenges in life that made her question her faith in God. One of her "dearest friends," Kisha, succumbed to cancer, and she fell into a deep depression. As quoted in The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), Mandisa said:

"To be honest, that’s not how I thought things were going to happen. I was disappointed with God. I was mad because as I prayed for her, I believed that God was going to heal her. I’m not the kind of person who shakes my fist at the Lord and yells and screams. I just shut down and started turning to food again for comfort."

Mandisa wrote about her mental health struggles in her 2022 memoir, Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God’s Joy. She added that the book was her way of helping others with their faith and problems.

