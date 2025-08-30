Halsey announces 2025-2026 Back to Badlands International Tour: Dates, venues, and more explored 

Halsey announced the 2025-2026 Back to Badlands International Tour on August 28, 2025, marking the 10th anniversary of her debut album Badlands, as reported by Billboard on the same day.The tour, which is being produced by Live Nation, will begin with a special performance at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on October 14, 2025, followed by dates across North America, Europe, and Australia.The North American leg includes Mexico City, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., Minneapolis, Chicago, Denver, Toronto, New York, and ends January 17, 2026, in Detroit.The European leg starts January 22, 2026, in Amsterdam, with stops in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Paris, Manchester, and London. The tour wraps up in Australia with shows in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne from February 13–19, 2026.Tickets will first be available through an artist pre-sale on September 2, 2025, with additional pre-sales running before the general on-sale on September 5, 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMore about Halsey's Back to Badlands tourThe Back to Badlands Tour coincides with several new projects marking the album’s tenth anniversary. On August 29, 2025, Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangiapae, will release Badlands: Anthology, a reissue of her 2015 debut album that will include unreleased demos, a 2015 concert recording, and other archival material, as reported by Rolling Stone on August 28, 2025.Badlands debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in 2015 and featured singles including Ghost, New Americana, Colors, and Castle. As reported by Billboard on August 28, 2025, it is one of the few albums in music history where every track has been certified gold, platinum, or multi-platinum by the RIAA.On August 29, 2025, the artist took to X to talk about writing Badlands a decade ago.halsey 🌸 @halseyLINKBadlands is an album I wrote about a terrifying and imprisoning state of mind. I was relieved and horrified to learn how many of you could relate. 10 years means 10 years that you’ve made it. You’ve done it. This day is for you and how far you have come.As reported by Rolling Stone, talking about the 10th anniversary, the singer-songwriter also said,&quot;I can’t believe it’s been 10 years. So much has happened in the last decade, but Badlands remains the most exciting musical journey of my life. I have so many unbelievable things planned for this month to celebrate the album that changed my life and introduced me to the fans I’ll love forever. This is just the beginning.&quot;Back in 2020, the singer also celebrated the fifth anniversary of Badlands with her first live album, Badlands (Live From Webster Hall).Halsey defends AmericanaThe announcement also follows Halsey’s involvement in film. Earlier in August, she defended Americana, a Tony Tost-directed thriller she co-starred in alongside Sydney Sweeney, after the film was overshadowed by controversy tied to Sweeney’s American Eagle advertising campaign, as reported by Billboard on August 24, 2025.Halsey and Sydney Sweeney at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Americana (Image via Getty)Halsey used social media on August 21, 2025, to encourage audiences to see the movie, describing Tost’s work as “an exceptional film” and criticizing what she called“24 hr gossip tabloid denim bull***t.”Americana was released on August 15, 2025, and earned $500,000 in its opening weekend as reported by Billboard. The film also features Paul Walter Hauser, Eric Dane, Zahn McClarnon, and Simon Rex.The Back to Badlands International Tour will begin on October 14, 2025, in Los Angeles and continue into February 2026 with final dates in Australia. Along with the reissue of Badlands: Anthology and new music videos, the anniversary tour will celebrate Halsey’s debut album Badlands.