On Friday, August 15, Halsey took to her X handle to share a snippet of a double feature music video of two of her Badlands songs - GASOLINE and DRIVE. While the latter was part of her debut studio album's standard edition, the former belonged to its deluxe edition. In the teaser, the Now or Never singer sports blue hair, which was her signature style in the Badlands era. In one scene, she's seen driving a pink convertible, while in another, she runs through a hallway dramatically.Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, hadn't released the hit tracks' music videos back in 2015, and has decided to rectify that 10 years later.The less than 30-second-long clip, which ends with the message &quot;We never left...,&quot; has since been making rounds on the internet. Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:Sagar Mishra @Sagarmishra121LINK10 years later… genius nostalgia move or running out of new ideas?Some netizens praised the singer for revisiting the hits and working on their music videos.Pro6lema @pro6lemaLINKhalsey making vids for badlands 10 years later is the kind of chaotic energy i respect. better late than basic lol 😈The Cinemaura 🎬 @TheCinemauraLINKBADLANDS nostalgia is hitting hard Halsey is giving us the visuals we’ve been waiting a decade for🍄🚜Uncle Ron @UncleRon_Alt228LINKNothing like a decade-old album getting fresh videos to make you feel both nostalgic and ancient.Meanwhile, others wondered if listeners would be interested in music videos of songs that dropped a decade ago.Guppie @guppie2121LINKAnd she thinks the fans are interested in the videos after 10 years?Matthew Spira @MatthewSpiraLINKI enjoyed it the first time around, I'll enjoy it the second time around, the 3rd time around, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th.Nevada @thecheeriesLINKI feel like a kid all over again. First the 10 year anniversary of cry baby and now badlands like my emo era was everythingIn her announcement, Halsey didn't disclose a release date for the music videos, only writing: &quot;coming soon.&quot;In the years following the release of Badlands, Halsey has created four more studio albums, with her most recent one - The Great Impersonator - dropping in October last year.Halsey cancelled her Istanbul show two weeks before the date over &quot;logistical limitations&quot;Reading Festival 2022 - Day 3 - Source: GettyNearly a month after Halsey concluded her For My Last Trick: The Tour, her Istanbul show, which was scheduled to take place on August 28, was canceled.The Eastside singer shared the cancellation news in an instagram story, writing:&quot;I’m heartbroken to share that the show in Istanbul won’t be happening. There were logistical limitations that presented themselves recently, making it impossible to move forward in a way that would deliver the show – and the safe, fun experience – you deserve.&quot;Frangipane went on to claim how excited her team and local promoters were about the &quot;incredible international experience&quot; and that she was sharing the statement after trying &quot;every option to give you the experience you deserve.&quot; She further said:&quot;I love performing in Turkiye and it’s very important to me to come back in the future and do it right. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.&quot;The cancellation comes months after Frangipane first changed her Istanbul date from August 21 to August 28 in July. The singer had announced at the time that her Turkey show would be &quot;profesionally filmed&quot;.Per the New York Post, the singer's fans were unhappy about the singer's last-minute cancellation, with many of them expressing their disappointment on X, claiming they had booked flights for the show.Halsey's crime thriller movie, Americana, which premiered at the SXSW festival in March 2023, was released globally two years later on Friday, August 15, 2025. In the movie, the singer stars alongside Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, and Eric Dane.