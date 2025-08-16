  • home icon
  • Music
  • “Genius nostalgia move” - Internet reacts to Halsey announcing music video for decade-old singles ‘Drive’ and ‘Gasoline’

“Genius nostalgia move” - Internet reacts to Halsey announcing music video for decade-old singles ‘Drive’ and ‘Gasoline’

By Akanksha Mishra
Published Aug 16, 2025 04:18 GMT
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty
2024 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty

On Friday, August 15, Halsey took to her X handle to share a snippet of a double feature music video of two of her Badlands songs - GASOLINE and DRIVE. While the latter was part of her debut studio album's standard edition, the former belonged to its deluxe edition.

Ad

In the teaser, the Now or Never singer sports blue hair, which was her signature style in the Badlands era. In one scene, she's seen driving a pink convertible, while in another, she runs through a hallway dramatically.

Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, hadn't released the hit tracks' music videos back in 2015, and has decided to rectify that 10 years later.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The less than 30-second-long clip, which ends with the message "We never left...," has since been making rounds on the internet. Netizens have reacted to it, with one of them commenting:

Ad

Some netizens praised the singer for revisiting the hits and working on their music videos.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, others wondered if listeners would be interested in music videos of songs that dropped a decade ago.

Ad
Ad
Ad

In her announcement, Halsey didn't disclose a release date for the music videos, only writing: "coming soon."

In the years following the release of Badlands, Halsey has created four more studio albums, with her most recent one - The Great Impersonator - dropping in October last year.

Halsey cancelled her Istanbul show two weeks before the date over "logistical limitations"

Reading Festival 2022 - Day 3 - Source: Getty
Reading Festival 2022 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Nearly a month after Halsey concluded her For My Last Trick: The Tour, her Istanbul show, which was scheduled to take place on August 28, was canceled.

Ad

The Eastside singer shared the cancellation news in an instagram story, writing:

"I’m heartbroken to share that the show in Istanbul won’t be happening. There were logistical limitations that presented themselves recently, making it impossible to move forward in a way that would deliver the show – and the safe, fun experience – you deserve."

Frangipane went on to claim how excited her team and local promoters were about the "incredible international experience" and that she was sharing the statement after trying "every option to give you the experience you deserve." She further said:

Ad
"I love performing in Turkiye and it’s very important to me to come back in the future and do it right. Refunds will be available at point of purchase."

The cancellation comes months after Frangipane first changed her Istanbul date from August 21 to August 28 in July. The singer had announced at the time that her Turkey show would be "profesionally filmed".

Ad

Per the New York Post, the singer's fans were unhappy about the singer's last-minute cancellation, with many of them expressing their disappointment on X, claiming they had booked flights for the show.

Halsey's crime thriller movie, Americana, which premiered at the SXSW festival in March 2023, was released globally two years later on Friday, August 15, 2025. In the movie, the singer stars alongside Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, and Eric Dane.

About the author
Akanksha Mishra

Akanksha Mishra

A reader-turned-writer, Akanksha is an entertainment writer covering UK Trends News for Sportskeeda. She has a post-graduate degree in English Literature and has spent the last four years in the content industry. Beyond entertainment, her areas of interest in writing include about pets, wildlife (especially birds), mental health, faith & spirituality.

Know More
Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications