"He hinting at OVO fest?" — Internet reacts to Drake saying "stay tuned real soon" while wishing PartyNextDoor a happy birthday

One Dance rapper Drake recently took to Instagram on July 3, 2024, to wish OVO artist PartyNextDoor. On his Instagram story, Drizzy wished him with a quote to honor him and also hinted at the possibility of a new project.

Drizzy mentioned on his Instagram story:

"More life to the late night serander 6 side sound creator owl gang crusader melodies that persuade her baby making music to put her in labour none greater @partynextdoor stay tuned real soon."

The God's Plan rapper asking fans to "stay tuned" ignited a response from his fanbase wherein one of the fans took to X, suggesting that Drizzy might be hinting at the OVO fest.

OVO Fest is a three-day music festival that the Canadian rapper holds every year featuring A-listers to perform in Toronto:

“Stay tuned real soon” on Drake’s birthday post to PartyNextDoor, he hinting at OVO fest?"

Additionally, fans also alleged that PartyNextDoor and Drizzy might collab on a new album while some fans expressed their opinion on the lyrics-like quote which the rapper used to wish the OVO artist:

"Where does he even come up with these captions" an X user tweeted.

"Pretty sure they will both make a collab album" another X user stated.

"Need more PND x Drake expeditiously." a fan tweeted

"Been feeling like his next collaborative drop will be with party" another fan tweeted.

"No one can tell me he don’t write his own stuff 🤣🤣"an X user tweeted

Some fans also showcased their excitement on Drizzy releasing potential new music:

"We need whatever he drop." a fan tweeted

"Yoooooo can’t believe you got packed. You gonna get it back trust. Was looking for this account lmao" another fan tweeted

“This is really my favorite artist in the world” - Drake praised PartyNextDoor at concert

PartyNextDoor aka Jahron Anthony Brathwaite, was the first signee of Drizzy's OVO label in 2013 and has worked under the Passionfruit rapper since then. A Billboard interview of PartyNextDoor dated March 2024, mentioned an incident from May 2023 wherein the PartyNextDoor & Friends concert was held at HISTORY, Toronto.

Drizzy welcomed PartyNextDoor by making a surprise appearance and singing lyrics to his song Wus Good/Curious.

It was at the concert that Drake expressed his feelings about PartyNextDoor and started by mentioning that he didn't mean to put Jahron on the spot as that is something he hates the most.

Talking to PartyNextDoor at the 2023 concert, Drizzy stated that he is grateful for the OVO artist and that he wouldn't be the artist he was if it weren't for PartyNextDoor.

Then, the Push Ups rapper turned to the audience and mentioned referring to PartyNextDoor:

“This is really my favorite artist in the world.”

Drizzy has always been vocal about how much he appreciates PartyNextDoor. In an instance from 2020 when PartyNextDoor went Live on Instagram, Drake took to the Instagram Live comment section and mentioned that he wanted the OVO artist to be a part of his next album at the time.

Additionally, Drizzy also told the OVO artist:

"It's not a album without you."

Drake and PartyNextDoor have collaborated on multiple tracks like Preach, Come and See Me, and Recognise among other songs. Fans have often expressed their desire to see the two artists collaborate on music projects and Drizzy's latest hint at the same has piqued fans' curiosity.

However, there have been no other details from Drizzy's end on any upcoming projects.

