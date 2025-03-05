"He's not getting no big a** lumpsum" — DJ Akademiks thinks Drake got information rather than money in his settlement with iHeartMedia

News of Drake settling his dispute with iHeartMedia over the Universal Music Group petition broke out on March 3, 2025. In his petition filed in November 2024, Drizzy alleged that iHeatMedia took illegal payments from UMG to boost radio airplay for Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us.

Internet personality and Drizzy supporter, DJ Akademiks, commented on the settlement in his recent live stream, a snippet of which has been uploaded on X. He claimed that Drake did not get money for settling with iHeartMedia and received information, documents, or facts concerning his career or Universal Music Group.

"I don't think he's not getting no big a** lumpsum amount," Akademiks said.

Before making his claim, Akademiks told viewers that the settlement didn't mean the rapper got paid but was more of a settlement regarding how to proceed in the situation.

DJ Akademiks also alleged that Drizzy never planned to sue iHeartMedia or Spotify, but he included them in the legal petition because he was being viewed as the litigant or potential plaintiff. Moreover, the internet personality mentioned that the information Drizzy reportedly got in exchange for settling with iHeartMedia would be used by the rapper in his ongoing lawsuit against UMG.

"No payments were made by either one of us"— iHeartMedia spokesperson comments on settlement with Drake

In November 2024, Drizzy filed a legal petition against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us, wherein he named iHeartRadio, which is owned by iHeartMedia. The petition was filed in Texas and mentioned that Lamar's diss track was heard over 25 million times by listeners via iHeart stations in the four months after the song's release.

In the petition, Drake's legal team cited a whistleblower, alleging that UMG reportedly made "covert payments" to iHeartMedia for a "pay-to-play" scheme promoting Lamar's song. However, in a recent turn of events, the Passionfruit rapper and iHeartMedia have "reached an amicable resolution of the dispute to the satisfaction of both sides."

As per USA Today's report dated March 3, 2025, in a court filing on February 27, 2025, in Bexar County, Drizzy updated his legal petition and removed iHeartMedia from the same. Describing the particulars of the settlement, a spokesperson for the company mentioned in a statement to the publication:

"In exchange for documents that showed iHeart did nothing wrong, Drake agreed to drop his petition. No payments were made by either one of us."

Additionally, the One Dance rapper's team didn't have a further comment on the matter except for being "pleased that the parties were able to reach a settlement satisfactory to both sides."

While iHeartMedia and Drizzy have settled, there has been a new development in the rapper's lawsuit against Universal Music Group. As per Billboard's report dated March 4, 2025, the rapper recently filed a motion citing Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance wherein he performed Not Like Us.

Drake's legal team used Lamar's Super Bowl performance to support their claim of further delays in discovery, causing unfair prejudice to the rapper who continues "to suffer the consequences of UMG's defamatory campaign."

"At the same time UMG has been delaying here, UMG launched new campaigns to further spread the defamatory content, including at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, which had over 133.5 million viewers,” Drizzy's legal team mentioned.

In other news, Judge Jeannette Vargas denied Universal Music Group's plea to postpone an initial hearing on Drake's lawsuit in a decision dated March 4, 2025. The judge mentioned that if the music company wanted to delay the case, they could request a push back at the April hearing.

