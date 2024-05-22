“He's a survivor”— Brian Wilson’s daughters Wendy and Carnie share the singer’s health update amid conservatorship due to medical issues

The Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson's daughters Wendy and Carnie Wilson opened up about their father's health status. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of the Disney+ documentary, The Beach Boys on May 21, Carnie Wilson said that her father was doing "great" and was in physical therapy every day of the week.

Wendy Wilson told the publication—

"He's a survivor. That's my dad, He's very tough, a very strong person."

Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson are Brian Wilson's daughters from his marriage to Marilyn Wilson-Rutherford. After the couple separated in 1981, Wilson married Melinda Ledbetter in 1995. Brian and Melinda became the adoptive parents of five kids Daria, Dakota, Delanie, Dash, and Dylan.

After the death of Brian Wilson's wife Melinda in January, a petition was filed in court to place the singer under the conservatorship of his business manager LeeAnn Hard, and publicist Jean Sievers. The court filing detailed that Wilson was suffering from a "major neurocognitive disorder". The conservatorship request was approved earlier this month.

Carnie Wilson alongside her mother at the documentary premiere (Image via Instagram/@disneystudios)

Wendy and Carnie Wilson say that their father Brian Wilson is doing great

She said—

"I'm cooking for him, he's spending a lot of time with his children now, his family."

Brian Wilson made a rare appearance during the premiere sporting a crisp green shirt in a wheelchair. Brian was joined by his fellow Beach Boys bandmates Al Jardine, David Marks, Frank Marshall, Blondie Chaplin, Mike Love, and Bruce Johnston at Hollywood's TLC Chinese Theatre.

Wendy Wilson added that the musician was doing "really good" under the circumstances he was going through. She said—

"I'm glad that he's coming tonight and I think that he'll really enjoy it, actually."

Brian Wilson's severe health issues led to the musician being placed under a conservatorship

After the passing of Brian Wilson's wife of 28 years, Melinda, the musician's family filed for a conservatorship due to his deteriorating health condition. The court documents obtained by People magazine stated that the musician was suffering from a "neurocognitive disorder (such as dementia)", which severely impacted his ability to take care of himself. A statement Brian's family made to People read:

"Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person."

LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers are Brian Wilson's longtime business manager and publicist respectively. The statement further detailed that the conservatorship was filed to ensure that there weren't any "extreme changes" to Wilson's household. Brian and his children will be taken care of by his housekeeper Gloria Ramos and her team, who have been at the house for years.

The statement also noted that the musician will still be able to participate in activities of his choosing, continue working on current projects, and enjoy his family and friends. the court filing also detailed that it was Melinda who took care of Wilson looking after his daily needs. Melinda also helped Brian through his psychiatric issues after he was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.

According to a May 9 court filing, the aforementioned conservatorship was approved. During an interview on BBC Radio 4, Wilson's Beach Boys bandmate and cousin Mike Love shared that the conservatorship was "not so negative as it sounds" as the musician was still seeing his kids and was being well taken care of.