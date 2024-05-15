"I’m hoping we can do something together"— Beach Boys hope to make music with Brian Wilson in future despite his conservatorship

In a heartening revelation, the iconic American band The Beach Boys express their desire to collaborate with their founding member, Brian Wilson, in future musical endeavors despite the legal constraints of his conservatorship.

On May 14, 2024, American singer-songwriter Mike Love, a member of The Beach Boys, stated on BBC Radio 4's Today show that he hoped his cousin Brian and fellow band member Bruce Johnston could collaborate.

"It's a brand new day now, and I'm hoping we can do something together, all of us, and it'll be great," he told BBC.

On May 9, 2024, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Gus T. May found that the founding member of The Beach Boys should be in a court conservatorship to manage his personal and medical matters.

The Beach Boys is an American rock band that was formed in 1961. The initial lineup consisted of brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and their friend Al Jardine.

The Beach Boys' hopeful outlook for musical unity with Brian Wilson despite his conservatorship

Mike Love hoped to create more music with his cousin, Brian Wilson. The statement came after Bruce suggested that once Brian and Mike sit around the piano, it the magic no one can stop —

"I think once Brian and Mike sit round the piano and just the magic, you can't stop it," Bruce said.

The revelation came following the Brian Wilson conservatorship past week. As per BBC, Brian is suffering from a major neurocognitive disorder similar to dementia. On February 16, 2024, one month after the passing of Brian's wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, the family announced on Instagram that Brian was under conservatorship.

"Following the passing of Brian's beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian's doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian's co-conservators of the person", the statement read.

After her death, Brian wrote on his website suggesting that she was more than a wife.

"Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart", said Brian.

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, Los Angeles Judge May noted that he found clear evidence that conservatorship for Brian is necessary.

"I find from clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the person is necessary," the court heard.

The family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will be Brian's conservators, reports BBC.

As per BBC, Brian's family forced him into conservatorship once before in the 1990s due to his bond with psychologist Eugene Landy. The case came to light when Brian's will was redrafted, and up to 70% of his estate was given to Landy. Following the case, the court appointed an independent conservator.

Speaking about Brian's memory and their new work, Love from The Beach Boys suggested that Brian's "long-term memory" is still present as he remembered the things from their high school that Love does not.

"We got together at Paradise Cove (in Los Angeles) at the end of the documentary. He was remembering things I'd forgotten about our high school days. His long-term memory is right there", said Mike Love.

Love further noted suggesting that Brian's musical abilities are still present too.

"His musical abilities, as long as he's alive, he'll have those, but he does need medical supervision and care. His wife did take care of that", he said.

During the radio show with BBC, Love continued suggesting that despite Brian's need for help, The Beach Boys would still be able to see each other.

"He knows that he needs the help, but we're still able to get together, and we're going to see each other soon. It's not as negative as it sounds. As long as he's cared for properly. He's seeing his children, he's being well taken care of."

A Disney documentary on The Beach Boys will begin on May 24, 2024. Adding to the conversation, Bruce said that he takes this documentary as a new beginning for The Beach Boys.