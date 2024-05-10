What is Brian Wilson’s net worth? The Beach Boys co-founder granted conservatorship by court after suffering “major neurodegenerative disorder"

Brian Wilson, singer and co-founder of the rock band The Beach Boys, has been placed under conservatorship due to a "major neurodegenerative disorder." The singer is afflicted with cognitive decline and dementia, which has left him unable to handle his personal and medical decision-making.

On May 9, a Los Angeles superior court judge, Gus T May, approved a petition filed in February to place 81-year-old Wilson under a two-person conservatorship after he lost his wife on January 30.

Brian Wilson, a singer, songwriter, and record producer, co-founded The Beach Boys in 1961 with his brothers Dennis and Carl, their cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine. The band stands as one of the most revered groups of all time, with 29 studio albums to date.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brian Wilson reportedly has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Brian Wilson to be placed in conservatorship due to dwindling health condition

According to The Guardian, Brian Wilson's health has been rapidly declining since the passing of his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, on January 30. During the hearing on May 9, Judge Gus T May approved the petition for a conservatorship for Wilson, saying:

"I find from clear and convincing evidence that a conservatorship of the person is necessary."

He added that the decision was made as evidence proved the singer could not make healthcare decisions for himself. His care has now been relegated to two longtime Wilson representatives, publicist Jean Sievers, and manager LeeAnn Hard.

Brian Wilson's seven children, including the two who resided with him, raised no objections to the conservatorship. However, they requested, through their lawyer, to be included in a group chat for consultations regarding their father's medical decision, which the judge granted.

Robert Frank Cipriano, Wilson's attorney, stated that Wilson accepted the need for a conservatorship and trusted Sievers and Hard to oversee his care. He also said that while Wilson could move around with his walker and had a general sense of whereabouts, he had difficulty recalling the names of his children who didn't live with him.

Cipriano further added that the singer was “mostly difficult to understand and gave very short responses to questions and comments.” Brian Wilson, his two children, and his caregiver live at their “impeccably well-maintained residence in Beverly Hills.”

Brian Wilson has been in a conservatorship arrangement with his wife since their marriage

According to The Guardian, Brian Wilson has been in a conservatorship arrangement with his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, since the couple married in 1995. After his wife's passing, Wilson wrote:

"Melinda was more than my wife. She was my saviour. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor."

Wilson and his wife at the Roadside Attraction's "Love And Mercy" DVD Release (Image via Getty Images)

Before that, he had a court-appointed conservator, Jerome Bille, since 1992, which ended on bad terms. Wilson sued him for allegedly mishandling a lawsuit between Wilson and The Beach Boys member Mike Love.

Following Melinda's passing, his seven children filed a petition to appoint Hard and Sievers as his new co-conservators.

A statement on Wilson's website read:

"Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, [housekeeper] Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators."

Additionally, his doctor submitted a declaration to the court stating that Wilson was suffering from a "major neurocognitive disorder," was under medication for dementia, and "is unable to properly provide for his own personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter."

As per The Guardian, Brian Wilson's mental health has been on the decline since the mid to late 60s, due to the use of heavy drugs and hallucinogens. He suffered several nervous breakdowns at that time and was later diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and mild manic depression.

He also suffered from auditory hallucinations, describing them as being there "all day every day, and I can’t get them out. Every few minutes the voices say something derogatory to me," in a 2006 interview with Ability magazine.

In February, Rolling Stone reported that Brian Wilson will be releasing new music in 2025, promising a country music album titled Cows in the Pasture, which has been in the making since 1970.