How did Christina Grimmie die? Selena Gomez's friend became popular on YouTube before death

Selena Gomez began her music career early and made many friends along the way, including one with Christina Grimmie. Their bond spanned several years until Grimmie tragically lost her life, shot during a meet-and-greet in Orlando, Florida on June 10, 2016.

Before becoming popular on The Voice in 2014, Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez's mother, reportedly discovered Grimmie's music on YouTube. Teefey stumbled upon Grimmie's YouTube channel and was blown away by her cover of Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On. From then on, Grimmie and Gomez became close friends and Christina. She also accompanied and opened for Gomez on a couple of tours.

What happened to Selena Gomez's friend Christina Grimmie?

Singer Christina Grimmie appeared as a contestant on season 6 of The Voice, where she finished as the third finalist in 2014. After Mandy Teefey discovered her on YouTube, Grimmie became a part of the Gomez family and was also managed by Mandy's husband, Brian Teefey.

Gomez had not only known Grimmie for years, but they were also quite close to each other. In 2011, Grimmie joined Selena Gomez and the Scene as the opener on their We Own the Night Tour. In a 2011 interview with MTV, Grimmie revealed that Selena had been "great" and she had much to learn from her. She added,

"I can’t explain it -- she was in my place at one point, but what I’ve learned from her is just to keep going."

According to the authorities present at the scene, Grimmie was signing autographs alongside the band Before You Exit following a show at the city’s Plaza Live venue on June 10, 2016, when an unidentified man shot her.

At the time Grimmie passed away, Selena was in Florida for the Miami leg of the Revival tour. The Lose You To Love Me singer paid tribute to her friend and broke down in tears on stage. According to Variety, Gomez couldn't stop tearing up when she started singing Nobody. She took a pause and told about her and Grimmie's friendship. She said,

"When she was 14, we met her. My parents and I signed her."

The Rare Beauty founder spoke about Grimmie's faith and reported,

"One thing about Christina and her family is that she holds her faith so closely to her. It's not about a religion and it's not about good deeds. It's just that she had faith."

Wiping her tears, she told her fans,

"I don't really understand how this really happened but I would like to dedicate this next song to her."

Gomez then dedicated her rendition of Transfiguration on piano as a tribute to her long-term friend. Before the concert, the Wizards Of Waverly Place alum also took to X and posted their picture.

Additionally, Gomez's stepfather raised funds for Grimmie's family, and in just three days, they were able to raise more than $100,000.

While Selena Gomez and Christina Grimmie met through YouTube, they became close friends in a short time. Grimmie was considered a part of Gomez's family, and in the time they spent together, they performed and became lifetime friends.