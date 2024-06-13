How did Jai Wiggins die? Yung Miami mourns her ex and son's father 4 years after his death

No Bars rapper Yung Miami recently took to X (formerly Twitter) on June 12, 2024, to mourn the death of her ex and her eldest son's father, Jai Wiggins, four years after he passed away in June 2020. In her tweet dedicated to Wiggins, Yung Miami mentioned:

“It's been 4 yrs since my bd passed he died 2 weeks before my son 7th birthday 💔, my son turning 11 in 2 weeks 😢 ahhhhh.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Additionally, in a follow-up tweet, the Act Up rapper expressed her emotions by stating:

"I'm trying not to cry today but the rain is not making it no better.💔💔"

According to The Blast in June 2020, Yung Miami's ex Jai Wiggins was allegedly killed in a fatal shooting incident. However, the Good Love actress has not given an official statement on the exact cause of Jai Wiggins' demise.

"I hate this happened to you Jai you didn’t deserve this!" - Yung Miami gives tribute to ex

While there hasn't been an official statement pointing toward the exact reason for Jai Wiggins' death, his sudden death gave rise to a lot of speculation among fans. Although nothing could be confirmed.

The recent tribute is not the first time Yung Miami has expressed her feelings about the passing away of Jai Wiggins. In a now-deleted Instagram post from 2022, the rapper mentioned that her son's first words were DADA, indicating how important Wiggins was as a father figure.

Calling the father-son duo peanut butter and jelly, she described Wiggins as "humble, quiet, and uplifting." Additionally, the Act Up rapper stated in her caption:

"I hate this happen to you Jai you didn’t deserve this! Jai need you 💔💔."

Yung Miami received support from friends like Shekinah Anderson, Reginae Carter, and Layton Greene who mentioned kind words under her post. In a tweet dated April 2021, the rapper expressed sadness over not being able to fill a dad's spot for her son. Yung Miami stated:

"I look at my son and just get sad like he loved the s**t out his dad & I know I can’t fill his dad spot because that was his best friend."

Morever, the City Girls member had also shared that she was shooting for the music video of P***y Talk featuring Doja Cat at the time Jai Wiggins was on his deathbed. Calling it the "hardest days" of her life in a tweet, the rapper mentioned crying long and hard between takes.

Yung Miami has been vocal about missing Jai Wiggins and the void he has left in their son's life. However, the duo had a rocky relationship a few years before Wiggins passed away.

According to The Blast, the Take Yo Man rapper had filed for a restraining order against Wiggins in 2015 owing to an alleged episode of domestic violence. Moreover, Jai Wiggins was also on the verge of being jailed in 2019 for violating the order of protection obtained by the rapper.

Instead of giving Wiggins jail time, the court had ordered him to complete a domestic violence batters' course along with an intervention program and parenting classes.