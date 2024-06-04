"It just wasn’t connecting" — Yung Miami reveals why she and JT left City Girls to start their solo careers

JT and Yung Miami recently confirmed that the two are taking a break from their band City Girls and will go on separate ways with their solo musical careers. The confirmation came after the rappers' online fight in April.

In an interview with Complex, published on June 3, Yung Miami revealed the real reason why the girls decided to part ways after almost eight years. According to the 30-year-old, the two were in 'two different spaces'. After the failure of their new album, they realized that it was time for them to do their own thing.

"When we get together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting," revealed Miami.

Yung Miami blames the failure of RAW on her disconnect with JT

Yung Miami and JT (Jatavia Shakara Johnson) started City Girls in 2017 with their debut mixtape Period (2018) with Quality Control Music. The duo caught the eye of the masses when they had a guest performance on Drake's single, In My Feelings.

Almost eight years later, City Girls has finally broken up (at least for the time being), and Yung Miami revealed the reason in her recent interview with Complex.

The City Girls lead commented that the failure of RAW was because she and JT were in 'two different spaces.' For context, RAW was supposed to be the City Girls' big release of 2023. The album had appearances of rap icons like Usher, Lil Durk, Juicy J, Kim Petras, and Muni Long. Furthermore, cuts like 'Good Love', 'Work For It', and 'No Bars' were also included to boost sales.

Contrary to expectations, RAW plummeted in sales and sold only ten thousand copies. Yung Miami blamed the lack of cohesion between the two singers for the failure of the release despite the star-studded guest list.

“I think when the City Girls album [RAW] just dropped, and it didn’t do too well, and we was just trying to do our press run. The whole rollout of the album was just so bad because we was just in two different spaces,” she commented.

The rapper explained that the two were happy doing their 'own thing' and the disconnection as a group was blatant when they worked together. That's when they decided to part ways.

"We [are] older now, and she was doing her own thing. She [is] on the West Coast; I’m in Miami. I’m doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she [was] doing her own thing, it just worked for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it worked for me. But when we get together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting," explained Yung Miami.

She ended by alluding to the final realization of the two rappers:

“It just wasn’t working no more. So, I think we both was at a point where we were just like, ‘We probably should just do our own [expletive]," concluded Miami.

Miami and JT have since gone on their own ways. JT released records like OKAY and Sideways and is expected to release her debut EP, City Cinderella very soon.

Yung Miami released her first solo track after almost three years in February 2024. Titled 50/50, the track calls out DJ Akademiks and talks about the people who pray for her failure.

Yung Miami and JT had a public online spat in April

The City Girls duo were involved in an X (formerly Twitter) battle on April 8. Yung Miami started the jabs by accusing JT of dissing her in her recently released Sideways and No Bars.

In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote:

"For you to come on here and try to play [the] victim is crazy! Jatavia, you [have] been sneak-dissing me for the LAST COUPLE OF DAYS! I haven’t said [expletive] back to you! You made two whole songs DISSING ME, and I STILL RAPPED your [expletive] with my chest, and showed love, so what’s the real problem here?"

JT quoted Miami's tweet and accused her of not contacting the rapper directly if she had a problem. Moreover, she called her out for 'attention seeking.'

"“Which songs was about you? Oh wow, you’re really losing it! If you thought this, why not speak to me about it? You came on here and said, ‘LOL,’ so [people] can ask you why you wasn’t defending me… ATTENTION seeking as usual,” quote-tweeted JT.

Fans have since shown their displeasure with the City Girls feud on social media. Many have expressed their sadness over the separation of the iconic band that has entertained fans for the better part of the last eight years.