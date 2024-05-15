"I feel like she’s gay-baiting" — Fans react to Yung Miami’s “The Gays” collection to celebrate upcoming pride month

Rapper Yung Miami is set to launch her first ever "The Gays" pride collection, releasing on May 17, 2024. The collection aims to celebrate the diversity in the LGBTQ community.

Miami revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that a part of the proceeds from the sales of the collection will go to GLAAD, an organization working for the welfare of the LGBTQ community. She wrote:

"Surprise drop this Friday May 17th in celebration of Pride month coming this June! This one is for THE GAYS. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to @glaad for LGBTQ programming."

However, fans have been skeptical about Miami's intentions behind releasing the collection. Many accused the rapper of "gay baiting". One X user, @tyxhndrxx, wrote on the platform:

"Lol I do not feel like this is genuine.. I feel like she’s gay baiting.. and I hope yall don’t fall for it."

"She the same person that said she would beat her son if he was gay?" the same user wrote in another post.

"Not caresha trying use the Gays now," another user wrote.

"Stop using gayness as an accessory." a third one said.

"You just doing anything to stay relevant girl bye." one fan said.

"Them sales must be getting low," a user guessed.

Yung Miami apologized for her alleged h*mophobic tweet in 2013

In a now-deleted tweet on X in 2013, Yung Miami allegedly wrote that she would not want her son to be gay. The City Girls rapper allegedly said she would “beat that boy so baddd [sic]" for showing gay tendencies. However, she later apologized for her comments and clarified what she meant.

In November 2018, in a conversation during Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, the host, Charlamagne Tha God, asked Miami about her controversial X post. Miami said she didn't say anything about them and was just "talking about her son. She said:

“I didn’t tweet nothing about them [the LGBTQ community]. I was just talking about my son. I just said that if I saw anything gay in my son, that I would beat him.”

The rapper continued:

“But that’s just like when your mama tells you, ‘If you break my table I’m gonna beat the sh*t out of you.' That don’t mean she’s gonna beat the sh*t out of you, she’s just saying it.”

However, Miami once again stated that she "wouldn't want her son to be gay". She mentioned that she has "nothing against" gay people, but did not take back what she said in her alleged 2013 X post:

“I have absolutely nothing against gay people, but I wouldn’t want my son to be gay. I’m around a lot of gay people all of the time; my stylist is gay, my cousin is gay.”

Yung Miami had also posted a formal apology message on Instagram in August 2018, admitting that her comments were "insensitive". Her post is currently unavailable on her Instagram account. She wrote:

“I understand how it can be seen as offensive to the LGBTQ community. I also realize how insensitive my comments were to my fans and followers … my deepest apologies and heart goes out to those who have seen that tweet and were offended.” (via Billboard)

The rapper did not comment on the incident following her interview in the segment of The Breakfast Club.

Yung Miami admitted to being 'with a woman before' in May 2023

Despite her controversial comments on the LGBTQ community, Yung Miami has previously admitted to being "with a woman" s*xually. In an episode of Revolt’s The Jason Lee Show in May 2023, Miami and Lee played a "smash or pass" game with a number of celebrity images.

In the episode, Lee asked Miami whether she would "smash or pass" a certain celebrity, while presenting her with their photos. One of the celebrities that came up was Megan Thee Stallion, to whom Miami said she would "smash all day and tomorrow." The rapper said:

“I’ma smash all day and tomorrow. Megan just gives me like … she really could take me up and throw down.”

Lee followed up her answer, asking her if she had been with a woman before and whether she identified as bisexual. Yung Miami nodded her head, allegedly confirming her s*xuality. However, she said:

“S*xually I have been with a woman before. I love it … I really do like girls, [but] I won’t be in a relationship with a girl.”

Yung Miami recently made an appearance at the Met Gala 2024 alongside her rumored partner Sean Diddy Combs.