“Fanaticism for celebrities is out of control” — Taylor Swift fans outraged after pic of baby lying on concert floor in Paris goes viral

Taylor Swift performed at the La Dense Arena in Paris for four consecutive nights from May 9, 2024, to May 12, 2024, as part of her International Eras tour. Now, an image of a baby seemingly put down on the general standing floor of one of the concerts, is going viral.

Netizens were outraged and reacted to the incident, taking to X to express their feelings on the matter. Many called it neglectful parenting, with some going as far as to suggest the parents deserved to be jailed for bringing the baby to a concert and leaving it on the floor.

Some also called out the security at the venue for allowing such an incident to happen in the first place.

"Get ur baby off the floor and GO HOME," one fan said.

"You belong in a jail cell for bringing your baby on the floor of a taylor swift concert. The lack of common sense is astonishing to me," another netizen reacted.

"I'm surprised security allowed people to bring a baby to a concert. If they baby was injured there would be a lawsuit. It's just not wise. If parents can afford expensive #TaylorSwift tickets they can afford a babysitter. #ErasTourParis," wrote one netizen.

"All it would take is one misstep.... tragedy." opined a netizen.

A handful also seemed to clarify that the parents were around the baby, implying that the child was safe.

"The picture previously showed the baby asleep with sound protection on while parent/parents stand there next to their baby. Everyone just needs to calm down." commented a fan.

It is unclear exactly who brought the baby to the concert and whether or not the show had started when the pictures were taken. However, a family member of this child took to the internet and has since clarified that the baby was fine, deeming the incident a "bad moment" on part of the parents.

Family member of baby spotted on the floor at Taylor Swift concert responds to online backlash

The concert arena itself had a warning regarding children, which stated:

"The venue doesn’t recommend bringing children under the age of 4, even if accompanied, particularly due to the high volume."

Neither Taylor Swift nor the arena's representatives had responded to the incident at the time of writing. However, a netizen named Gina Wurfel, presumed cousin of one of the parents, responded to one of the netizens reacting to the incident and stated that it was a bad moment and that the baby was alright:

"This is my cousin's baby. Yes, he is fine. Yes, he had his own ticket. No, they aren't usually this lacking in parenting judgment. Bad moment. Chill out, concerned Floor Baby fans."

Taylor Swift is next scheduled to perform in Sweden till May 19, 2024, continuing her Europe Eras tour performances, which has shows lined up in Portugal, Netherlands, Austria, UK, and more.

The remaining dates for Taylor Swift's International Eras Europe tour are given below:

May 17-19, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden, at Friends Arena

May 24-25, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal, at Estadio Da Luz

May 29-30, 2024 – Madrid, Spain, at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

June 2-3, 2024 – Lyon, France, at Groupama Stadium

June 7-9, 2024 – Edinburgh, UK, at BT Murrayfield Stadium

June 13-15, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Anfield Stadium

June 18, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Principality Stadium

June 21-23, 2024 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

June 28-30, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium

July 4- 6, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Johann Cruijff Arena

July 9-10, 2024 – Zsurich, Switzerland, at Stadion Letzigrund Zurich

July 13-14, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at San Siro Stadium

July 17-19, 2024 – Gelsenkirchen, Germany, at Veltins Arena

July 23-24, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany, at Volksparkstadion

July 27-28, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiastadion

August1-3, 2024 – Warsaw, Poland, at PGE Narodowy

August 8-10, 2024 – Vienna, Austria, at Ernst-Happel-Stadion

August 15-20, 2024 – London, UK, at Wembley Stadium

After her Eras tour in Europe, Swift is scheduled to return home to North America for the final leg of the tour, which will be wrapped up with a show at the BC Place in British Columbia, Canada, on December 8, 2024.