How many albums does Lauryn Hill have? 'Miseducation' sales explored as singer tops Apple Music's 100 best albums of all time list

Lauryn Hill's album Miseducation has managed to grab the top spot on the 100 Best Albums list by Apple Music. Miseducation was the only album released by Hill back in 1998, and she did not release any major projects after that. Apart from Hill, other artists who had their names added include Michael Jackson, Frank Ocean, and more.

In an interview with Apple Music, Hill expressed her happiness by saying:

"This is my award, but it's a rich, deep narrative, and involves so many people, and so much sacrifice, and so much time, and so much collective love."

Apple also revealed via a news release that the albums were selected through a committee that featured artists along with the employees of their company and people involved with the music industry. A roundtable discussion was also organized among Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden, alongside artists Nile Rodgers and Maggie Rogers.

Zane said in the discussion that the album is still fresh despite the fact the fact that it was released a long time ago and many young artists have heard it. Maggie stated that the singer brought the entire community with the album and added:

"You're in the kitchen, you're in the living room with her. You hear people; you hear the voices talking… It's so open and so expansive and so direct… To have an artist like Lauryn Hill be the number one, that means a lot."

Lauryn Hill's debut album turned out to be one of the most successful projects of her career: Earnings and other details explained

As mentioned, Miseducation was released back in 1998. The project was a recipient of several accolades and reached the top of the Billboard 200 in its initial days. The official website of the Grammy Awards revealed that the album sold more than 400,000 copies at the time.

The album's inclusion on Billboard also led to an increase in sales, and it was on the first spot for almost four weeks. A year after its release, Billboard revealed that The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill sold almost 2 million copies and received positive responses in other places, such as Japan.

The album was certified Diamond in 2021, and the Guinness World Records website says that it sold almost 20 million copies around the world. The singles included in the soundtrack were the major highlights of the entire project.

Back in 2008, Lauryn Hill appeared for an interview with Rolling Stone, where she said that she aimed to create something raw. She added that she had been familiar with music recorded even before the technology arrived and made it better. She also mentioned:

"I wanna hear that thickness of sound. You can't get that from a computer, because a computer's too perfect. But that human element, that's what makes the hair on the back of my neck stand up. I love that."

The title of the album was derived from a book, The Mis-Education of The Negro, which came out in 1933. Hill told The Guardian in 2013 that the name of the project referred to life lessons that help anyone become mature at some point.

Reasons behind Lauryn Hill not releasing another album

While fans have been eagerly waiting for Lauryn Hill to release a new project, it is not happening so soon. In an interview on the podcast, Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums, Hill said that her first album "introduced a new standard." She revealed that she was never given the chance to work on another album and added:

"The wild thing is, no one from my label has ever called me and asked, 'How can we help you make another album?' Ever… ever. Did I say ever? Ever."

Despite the fact the fact that Miseducation has been the only album under her credit, the East Orange, New Jersey, native released many singles in the later part of her career, such as Turn Your Lights Down Low and Save the Day.