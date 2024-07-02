How many children does Lauryn Hill have? Kids' ages explored as singer brings out son YG Marley at the BET Awards 2024

Lauryn Hill recently attended the 2024 BET Awards where she was joined by her son YG Marley on stage. The duo performed together on singles from the singer's debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The event was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024.

Lauryn and YG's performance started with the title track of the album followed by Lost Ones and Survival. Furthermore, the duo was joined by rapper Wyclef Jean on stage and the ceremony ended with the group performing the song Fu-Gee-La.

Apart from YG, Lauryn Hill is a mother of five more children – Zion, Selah, John, Sara, and Micah.

Notably, the mother-son duo's performance on Survival sampled two songs from Bob Marley's 11th album of the same name, which came out back in 1979. The album also reached the top of the Norwegian Albums Chart and New Zealand Albums Chart.

Hill and YG have previously performed the same tracks on The Tonight Show along with two other songs from Lauryn's album, Ex-Factor and Praise Jah in the Moonlight.

Lauryn Hill is a mother of six children from her relationships: Family and other details explained

The East Orange, New Jersey, native has only one album in her credits and is additionally known for her work with the band, The Fugees. Lauryn has managed to raise six kids over the years and all of them are well-established in different fields.

The King of the Hill star's eldest son, Zion, 26, was born when she gained recognition among the public as a member of The Fugees and was romantically linked to entrepreneur Rohan Marley. The lyrics of Lauryn's single To Zion were dedicated to her son and he even performed on stage during a concert held in Atlanta in 2022.

Lauryn Hill and Rohan Marley's second child, Selah (25), developed an interest in gymnastics during her childhood. She later pursued a career as a model and singer, and while speaking to W Magazine in 2017, Selah said that her mother had been an inspiration in her musical career.

Hill and Marley then became the parents of a son named Joshua, also known as YG. The 22-year-old is a father of three children and followed his mother's footsteps by releasing songs such as Praise Jah in the Moonlight.

Lauryn and Rohan's fourth child, John, 21, keeps in touch with the public through his Instagram page. Back in 2020, Lauryn Hill even shared a birthday tribute for John with a photo collage and the caption read:

"To my beloved baby boy John, Happy belated birthday!!! I tell the story often of how your smile was a reflection of love and a source of clarity for me during challenging days. May you always connect to that source of love and let no fear or vain thing stop you from being your greatest."

In 2008, Lauryn welcomed a daughter named Sara and she turned 24 on January this year. Sara's Instagram page has revealed that she is currently involved in activities such as athletics and basketball. Hill's youngest child, Michal, 12, was born in 2011 but she later revealed through X that Rohan was not Micah's biological father.

Lauryn Hill is continuing her tour with The Fugees this year

While Lauryn Hill's fans are waiting for the release of her second album, she is currently preparing to continue her tour with The Fugees. The event will be a part of celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Hav Plenty star's debut album.

The tour, which originally started last year, was postponed in November 2023 due to Lauryn's vocal issues. She revealed through a statement on Instagram:

"I fought through the last couple shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication. This isn't safe or sustainable. I woke up this morning hoping to have enough voice to get through tonight, but I can barely talk let alone sing or crap."

The new lineup will start in Florida on August 9, and the final show will be held in Amsterdam on October 22.

