How many kids does YFN Lucci have? Rapper reunited with his family after being imprisoned for a year

YFN Lucci came out of prison on Friday, January 31, 2025, after being inside for almost four years. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he pleaded guilty to a charge of Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act last year, following which he was transported to a state prison after being at the Fulton County Jail since 2021. His parole will reportedly expire on January 13, 2031.

Although he was sentenced to 20 years in January 2024, including ten in probation, with parole eligibility in three and a half months, he came out of the Burruss Correctional Training Facility on Friday.

A press release from the record label TIG Records stated that the cops took the rapper’s family members in a convoy to meet him. Notably, YFN Lucci is a father of four kids, whose identities remain unknown for now.

Trending

Per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the artist’s legal team mentioned in a statement that Lucci was released on parole and that he was happy to reunite with everyone, including his family and friends. Their reunion video went viral, featuring Lucci’s kids running to hug him as he came out of a vehicle. The attorneys’ statement further read:

“He will waste no time releasing new music and getting back on stage to perform for his fans.”

The press release also stated that the rapper will work for the “social and economic empowerment” of the communities that helped him over the years.

YFN Lucci’s family and friends came together to celebrate his freedom: Legal problems and other details explained

According to a Fox 5 Atlanta report, YFN Lucci's attorneys confirmed that he would soon drop new music. His friends and family celebrated his release by gathering at the popular event venue, The Vault Hidden Inside the Bank. The celebration was intended to address YFN Lucci’s journey and commitment to work for the community that supported him for a long time.

Also known as Rayshawn Lamar Bennett, the rapper spoke to everyone during the event and released an official statement that he learned a lot of things during his time in prison. Additionally, YFN Lucci expressed gratitude to all those who stood by him during his life’s most difficult phases, adding that he would use his voice and music to inspire everyone. Per Fox 5 Atlanta, the rapper said:

“I want to show people it’s never too late to make a change. For me, this time is about growth, redemption, and purpose. I’m excited – there’s so much more to come.”

According to Vibe magazine, Lucci was ordered to serve ten years on probation in 2024 apart from being in jail for the same period. Michael Seiden, a reporter for WSB-TV, claimed at the time that the sentencing was a part of Rayshawn’s negotiated plea.

Although he became eligible for parole by May last year, it came under certain conditions, including that Lucci must stay with his mother and take drug tests. He also needed to avoid getting linked to any gang or possess firearms, and take permission before going out of the state.

Expand Tweet

Lamar Bennett’s legal issues emerged in January 2021 when he turned himself in after being associated with a murder case that happened the previous year, as per Vibe magazine. He was taken to the court a day after he surrendered and was denied bond. Charges of murder alongside aggravated assault, participation in street gang activity, and firearm possession were imposed on him at the time.

Although he was released the following month, YFN Lucci was again taken into custody around three months later on RICO charges. He was serving a sentence of ten years until 12 charges, including the murder, were dropped last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback