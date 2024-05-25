How much does Roddy Ricch have to pay his baby mama? Net worth explored as duo reach child custody agreement

Roddy Ricch and his former partner Alexandra Kiser have recently finalized the child custody agreement which comes under certain conditions. The duo were reportedly dating for four years and hardly revealed anything about the relationship, as per Capital Xtra. Roddy’s net worth currently stands at $20 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Roddy and Alexandra have been involved in a custody battle since last year after Kiser approached the court and everything was sorted out by November 2023. Alexandra reportedly claimed at the time that Ricch was never present for his son and added:

“I was hurt to find out on Christmas Eve when he came back from his trip that he hadn’t gotten or planned anything for our son for Christmas.”

BCK Online reported that Roddy Ricch needs to pay $8,000 per month to Kiser which would cover all the expenses of their son, Kadence Moore. Other conditions of the agreement also include the legal fees of $37,500 and a car stipend of $1,000, both of which would be paid by Roddy.

The pair have been granted joint custody of their child and Ricch would be allowed to have custody of the child each week between Tuesday and Thursday. The legal documents stated that the custody exchange process would happen at Alexandra’s residence, as per The Blast.

The agreement also restricts Ricch and Kiser from making any kind of derogatory comments about each other in front of their child and they are not allowed to do the same on social media.

Roddy Ricch has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the music industry: Earnings and other details explained

The Compton, California native has been active in the world of music for many years. His musical projects have contributed a lot to his income and he collaborated with other well-known faces for a few songs.

CelebrityNetWorth states that he reportedly earned $20 million back in 2020. This has helped him to become the owner of some luxurious properties, with one of them located in Beverly Hills. The house was bought for $5.6 million.

Back in 2018, Roddy addressed his interest in music during a conversation with Passionweiss, saying that he once went to jail which forced him to take his career seriously. He recalled the time when he was slowly establishing himself in the industry and spoke up on his skills, stating that he “could make a song in probably like 25-30 minutes.”

Roddy Ricch also revealed that Speaker Knockerz has been an inspiration for him and added:

“I talked to some of his peoples and they reached out. They like my music. And they were telling me a lot of people tried to copy his music but nobody could do it because they were trying to copy him. You gotta be yourself when you’re doing music like that and it may work.”

Talking about Roddy Ricch’s music, he has two albums in his credits. The first was Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, which arrived in December 2019 and grabbed the top spot on the charts.

Also known as Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr., his second album, Live Life Fast, failed to receive the same response as the first one. Furthermore, Roddy Ricch has still managed to impress the public with singles such as Die Young and Every Season.