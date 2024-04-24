How much are tickets to the Outside Lands festival 2024? Presale, lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know 

Outside Lands Festival 2024 is going to be held from August 9, 2024, to August 11, 2024, at the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. The 2024 edition will be the festival's sixteenth edition, first held in 2008 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The artist lineup for the 2024 edition was announced by the festival organizers via their official Instagram page on April 23, 2024:
Tickets for the festival will be available from April 24, 2024, at 10:00 am PT from the official website of the festival. 3-Day tickets are $465 for the general category, $715 for the general plus category, $1075 for the VIP category, and $5095 for the Golden Gate Club category. All tickets are subject to further fees and service taxes.
There will also be Cabanas and Box Suites available on demand. Payment plans can be availed for all ticket categories with an initial deposit and two subsequent payment cycles for the rest.
Outside Lands Festival 2024 headliners and lineup
Outside Lands festival is bringing along a star-studded lineup this year, especially with its headliners. These headliners include Tyler The Creator, The Killers, Grace Jones, and Kaytranada, among others.
The full lineup for Outside Lands Festival 2024 is given below:
Main Festival:
- Tyler, The Creator
- The Killers
- Sturgill Simpson
- Post Malone (Performing A Special Country Set)
- The Postal Service
- Grace Jones
- Kaytranada
- Channel Tres
- Charley Crockett
- Men I Trust
- Ben Howard
- Amyl And The Sniffers
- Kevin Abstract
- Paul Cauthen
- The Japanese House
- Romy
- The Last Dinner Party
- Badbadnotgood
- Strfkr
- Real Estate
- K.Flay
- Corinne Bailey Rae
- Snakehips
- Amen Dunes
- Roosevelt
- Allen Stone
- Mindchatter
- Daði Freyr
- Ryan Beatty
- Leisure
- Elyanna
- Confidence Man
- Kasablanca
- Vandelux
- Wisp
- Medium Build
- Rocco
- Underscores
- Devault
- Chance Peña
- Mimi Webb
- Daily Bread
- Balthvs
- Shaboozey
- Billy Woods
- The Lemon Twigs
- Trueno
- Sons Of The East
- Cmat
- Cimafunk
- Katie Pruitt
- Ag Club
- Lady Wray
- Odie Leigh
- French Cassettes
- Ogi
- Miles.
- Valencia Grace
- Dan Spencer
- Lael Neale
- Jungle
- Chris Lake
- Gryffin
- Snoh Aalegra
- Young The Giant
- Schoolboy Q
- Teddy Swims
- Reneé Rapp
- Victoria Monét
- Knock2
- Slowdive
- Killer Mike
- Fletcher
- Tv Girl
- Tyla
- Chappell Roan
SOMA for house and techno music:
- Angrybaby
- Anish Kumar
- AYYBO
- The Blessed Madonna
- BUNS
- Chuck Gunn
- DARIUS
- Dusky
- Honeyluv b2b Jaden Thompson
- Idris Elba
- Jackie Hollander
- Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson
- Kaleena Zanders
- Marsh
- Seth Troxler
- Shiba San b2b CID
- SIDEPIECE
- Sofia Kourtesis
- TSHA
- Uncle Waffles
- Yulia Niko
Outside Lands festival will also feature several experiences beyond the music performances. These experiences include craft beer, cocktail, and wine experiences, as well as food vendors. More prominently, the festival is returning with Dolores, the dance club celebrating the queer and trans communities.
The festival is organized jointly by Another Planet Entertainment as well as Superfly and Star Hill Presents. The festival is partnering with several major industry players this year, with Amazon Music, Chase, Toyota, and United Airlines all on the partners list.
The Outside Lands is the largest independently owned music festival in the US and has had a record attendance of more than 200,00 people in recent years. The festival has featured several prominent artists in its previous editions, including Radiohead, Pearl Jam, Muse, and Florence and the Machine, among others.