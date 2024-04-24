How much are tickets to the Outside Lands festival 2024? Presale, lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know 

Outside Lands Festival 2024 is going to be held from August 9, 2024, to August 11, 2024, at the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California. The 2024 edition will be the festival's sixteenth edition, first held in 2008 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The artist lineup for the 2024 edition was announced by the festival organizers via their official Instagram page on April 23, 2024:

Tickets for the festival will be available from April 24, 2024, at 10:00 am PT from the official website of the festival. 3-Day tickets are $465 for the general category, $715 for the general plus category, $1075 for the VIP category, and $5095 for the Golden Gate Club category. All tickets are subject to further fees and service taxes.

There will also be Cabanas and Box Suites available on demand. Payment plans can be availed for all ticket categories with an initial deposit and two subsequent payment cycles for the rest.

Outside Lands Festival 2024 headliners and lineup

Outside Lands festival is bringing along a star-studded lineup this year, especially with its headliners. These headliners include Tyler The Creator, The Killers, Grace Jones, and Kaytranada, among others.

The full lineup for Outside Lands Festival 2024 is given below:

Main Festival:

Tyler, The Creator

The Killers

Sturgill Simpson

Post Malone (Performing A Special Country Set)

The Postal Service

Grace Jones

Kaytranada

Channel Tres

Charley Crockett

Men I Trust

Ben Howard

Amyl And The Sniffers

Kevin Abstract

Paul Cauthen

The Japanese House

Romy

The Last Dinner Party

Badbadnotgood

Strfkr

Real Estate

K.Flay

Corinne Bailey Rae

Snakehips

Amen Dunes

Roosevelt

Allen Stone

Mindchatter

Daði Freyr

Ryan Beatty

Leisure

Elyanna

Confidence Man

Kasablanca

Vandelux

Wisp

Medium Build

Rocco

Underscores

Devault

Chance Peña

Mimi Webb

Daily Bread

Balthvs

Shaboozey

Billy Woods

The Lemon Twigs

Trueno

Sons Of The East

Cmat

Cimafunk

Katie Pruitt

Ag Club

Lady Wray

Odie Leigh

French Cassettes

Ogi

Miles.

Valencia Grace

Dan Spencer

Lael Neale

Jungle

Chris Lake

Gryffin

Snoh Aalegra

Young The Giant

Schoolboy Q

Teddy Swims

Reneé Rapp

Victoria Monét

Knock2

Slowdive

Killer Mike

Fletcher

Tv Girl

Tyla

Chappell Roan

SOMA for house and techno music:

Angrybaby

Anish Kumar

AYYBO

The Blessed Madonna

BUNS

Chuck Gunn

DARIUS

Dusky

Honeyluv b2b Jaden Thompson

Idris Elba

Jackie Hollander

Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson

Kaleena Zanders

Marsh

Seth Troxler

Shiba San b2b CID

SIDEPIECE

Sofia Kourtesis

TSHA

Uncle Waffles

Yulia Niko

Outside Lands festival will also feature several experiences beyond the music performances. These experiences include craft beer, cocktail, and wine experiences, as well as food vendors. More prominently, the festival is returning with Dolores, the dance club celebrating the queer and trans communities.

The festival is organized jointly by Another Planet Entertainment as well as Superfly and Star Hill Presents. The festival is partnering with several major industry players this year, with Amazon Music, Chase, Toyota, and United Airlines all on the partners list.

The Outside Lands is the largest independently owned music festival in the US and has had a record attendance of more than 200,00 people in recent years. The festival has featured several prominent artists in its previous editions, including Radiohead, Pearl Jam, Muse, and Florence and the Machine, among others.