How old is Shane Hawkins? Taylor Hawkins' son performs with Foo Fighters on stage at London Stadium show

In an electrifying performance that left fans cheering for Shane Hawkins, the 17-year-old son of the late Taylor Hawkins took to the stage with the Foo Fighters at London Stadium.

Foo Fighters, who are on a Europe and UK tour, took to London Stadium on June 20, 2024, again giving their audience an amazing treat by calling Shane on drums.

Dave Grohl invited Shane to take the drums for a lively performance of I’ll Stick Around, a track from the band's 1995 self-titled debut album. The frontman showed gratitude to the young drummer for waiting three hours to play drums with them while inviting him to the stage.

"Hi, Shane. Thank you for waiting three hours to come play drums with us," the frontman told Shane.

Shane Hawkins, born on August 4, 2006, has performed many times since his father's untimely demise on March 25, 2022. Taylor Hawkins joined Foo Fighters in 1997 and was best known as the drummer for the rock band. He was survived by his wife, Alison Hawkins, and their three children, including Shane.

Shane Hawkins has played the drums with Foo Fighters numerous times

Foo Fighters surprised the London audience this Thursday with a special guest, Taylor's son, Shane. He joined the band during the encore section of the show at the home of West Ham United F.C. Before beginning the performance, Grohl informed the crowd that the band particularly enjoys when Shane performs I’ll Stick Around.

"We particularly like it when he plays this song," Grohl said.

This is not the first time Shane has performed with the band. After his father's demise, Shane Hawkins joined the Foo Fighters’s show in London’s Wembley Stadium in September 2022 to honor Taylor Hawkins. Then, as a young boy, he filled in for his father and performed a powerful rendition of My Hero, released in January 1998.

As per US Magazine, while introducing Shane to the crowd, Grohl told them that he had never seen anyone hit the drum this hard and called him "family."

"We have one more drummer that’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Let me tell you, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone hit the drums as hard as this person. But beyond that, he’s a member of our family, and he needs to be here tonight with all of us," Grohl said.

Grohl continued,

"I think it makes sense that he’s going to come up and play with us tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, would you please welcome Mr. Shane Hawkins on the drums."

According to Consequence Sound, in 2022, Dave Chappelle, the American comedian and actor, recounted his backstage meeting with Shane at a Foo Fighters concert. Chappelle suggested that Shane Hawkins told him he wanted to be a drummer like his father.

"I met a kid, who must have been 12 or 13 years old, and I asked him, cause he had skate shoes on, if he skated. And he said, ‘I don’t skate because I don’t want to hurt my arm.’ And I said what kind of answer is that? A simple yes or no would have sufficed. The kid said, ‘I want to be a drummer, like my father,’" Chappelle recounted.

Last year, in May, Shane Hawkins joined Grohl and Foo Fighters for their performance at Boston Calling. The band paid tribute to Taylor with Cold Day in the Sun, released in 2005. As per US Magazine, Grohl highlighted his deep bond with Taylor, mentioning that they used to sing the song together and will do this for "Taylor."

"I’m gonna do it for Taylor’s family. And I’m gonna do it for Taylor. Because we used to sing it together," Grohl told the audience.

Taylor Hawkins formed a cover band, Chevy Metal, in November 2013. According to founding member of Chevy Metal and bass player Wiley Hodgden, it is a miracle that Chevy Metal is still alive. As per the Aspen Daily Times, it was Shane Hawkins who told Hodgden that he wanted to keep the band going and wanted to play the drums.

"In my mind, the band was done... He's the only guy I would want to do this with. Shane is the only reason we’re still playing," Hodgden said.

This demonstrates that Shane is committed to carrying forward his father's legacy and has a genuine passion for drumming.