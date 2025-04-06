How old is Tatiana Chanell? Rapper Real Boston Richey accused of choking pregnant woman in 2-hour attack

Well-known rapper Real Boston Richey is facing a new legal issue as his girlfriend, Tatiana Chanell, has accused him of reportedly assaulting her on March 30, 2025. Charges of felony assault have now been imposed on the artist based on the allegations made by Tatiana, as per Hypefresh.

Notably, 19-year-old Tatiana is also expecting a child with Boston Richey, also known as Jalen Taheen Foster, and the assault incident emerged out of a dispute between the duo. According to her biography on Tuko, Tatiana has been pursuing her career as a model and social media influencer for a long time.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Real Boston Richey allegedly choked Tatiana Chanell multiple times, and the former even tried to forcefully drag Tatiana towards the back side of his vehicle.

Furthermore, Tatiana became unconscious for some time after the alleged choking and was vomiting. The choking reportedly happened for two hours, and Boston Richey kept his hand on Chanell’s neck for somewhere between six and ten seconds, as per Where Is The Buzz.

Although Tatiana Chanell did not disclose the specific reason behind her dispute with Real Boston Richey, she claimed that she confronted him about a personal problem, following which Jaden became frustrated and reportedly became out of control at one point.

The Neighborhood Talk stated that the duo's mutual friend stepped in to separate them, and the incident happened at a nightclub called Sekai in Houston.

The outlet additionally acquired a video reportedly taken at the nightclub where Boston Richey was spotted taking away Chanell’s phone from her hand. Jalen stepped away from Tatiana for a few seconds and moved to the other side until he tried to attack her again and was stopped by a group of people.

Real Boston Richey’s girlfriend: Career and other details

As mentioned, Tatiana Chanell has been active in social media for a long time and spent her childhood days in Miami. Although her father’s identity remains unknown, Chanell’s mother, Miss Gorgeous Por Vida, has been a beauty technician, per Tatiana’s biography on Briefly.

Por Vida is an expert in services such as permanent makeup, micro-shading, beard shading, and many others. In addition, she is also active on Instagram, where she frequently shares posts related to her work.

Apart from her work as an influencer, Tatiana Chanell launched a clothing brand called CurvesMe last year. She keeps in touch with everyone through Instagram, where she has accumulated almost 400,000 followers, and the timeline is flooded with pictures from different photoshoots.

Tatiana has managed to become a popular face on TikTok, where she shares videos on different occasions. However, detailed information on her educational background is currently awaited.

Although she is currently in a relationship with Real Boston Richey, there is hardly any information on when the duo began dating. However, Real Boston Richey appeared alongside Tatiana Chanell in a live-streaming session in February 2024, where the former was questioned if his girlfriend was 18 years old. Boston Richey said in his response:

“This girl 23.”

Jalen Taheen Foster has been working with the record label Freebandz and has two albums in his credits, including Welcome to Bubba Land and Richey Rich. The latter was released in November last year.

