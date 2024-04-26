"I wasn't aware": Matty Healy's mom Denise Welch says she doesn't know anything about Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department

English actress Denise Welch, who also happens to be Matty Healy's mom, recently made claims that she “wasn’t aware” of Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, which seemingly features several tracks dissing her son.

On Thursday, April 25, 2024, the new episode of the British talk show Loose Women came out where Welch's co-host Nadia Sawalha coyly asked her, “Taylor Swift has a new album out, have you heard it?” The 65-year-old quipped:

"I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all. I haven’t heard anything about it. Anyway, I wish her all the best."

The response comes only a day after Matty Healy claimed that he had not listened to Swift’s 11th studio album.

Matty Healy’s mom jokes she ‘wasn’t aware’ of Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department album

Expand Tweet

Matthew Timothy Healy, best known as Matty Healy is an English singer-songwriter and the lead vocalist of indie art pop band the 1975. His mother Denise Welch is a regular panelist on the ITV chat show Loose Women, which recently talked about Taylor Swift's new album.

Matty Healy and Swift were rumored to be dating in 2014, but he denied the claims. In 2023, after the singer ended her six-year-long relationship with English actor Joe Alwyn, there were more speculations about their relationship. Taylor had a surprise performance at Healy’s January 2023 show in London.

The musician also attended the Nashville concert in May 2023 on a leg of the pop star's iconic Eras Tour. They reportedly split up in June 2023, but neither of them confirmed that they were dating.

Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department dropped on April 1, 2024. Matty Healy's mother Denise Welch, commented on Thursday's episode of Loose Women, saying she was not aware that Swift released an album. Her words earned some laughs from the audience, and panelists as she later wished her the best.

Expand Tweet

Matty Healy also gave his thoughts about the new album that is rumored to have several songs about the Somebody Else singer. On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the musician was approached by paparazzi who asked him if he had listened to his ex’s “diss” tracks. He responded with a smile:

"I haven’t really listened to that much of it but I’m sure it’s good. But I’m sure it’s great."

Fans have pointed out that in the song The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, the pop star sang about a person wearing a Jehovah’s Witness suit who is “rusting” her “sparkling summer.”

Healy is known to almost exclusively wear a suit and tie while performing his shows. The title track, The Tortured Poets Department, also showed Taylor Swift seemingly referencing Healy’s love for typewriters. She sang:

"You left your typewriter at my apartment / Straight from the Tortured Poets Department / I think some things I never say / Like, ‘Who uses typewriters anyway?’"

Expand Tweet

Denise Welch and Matty Healy were not the only ones in their family who talked about Swift's new project. The indie singer's aunt Debbie Dedes defended her nephew last weekend. She spoke to media outlets, saying:

"Nothing surprises him anymore. He will not be surprised by the song. He and her know what went on. As my nephew, we know a bit more about what went on than has been in the press."

The Tortured Poets Department has smashed several records in just the six days since its release. It became the fastest album to surpass one billion streams on Spotify in a single week. The album also broke Taylor Swift’s own first-week vinyl sales record, selling more than 800,000 copies, so far, and counting.