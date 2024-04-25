"I’m sure it’s good”— Matty Healy reacts to Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department track alluding to 1975 lead singer

Taylor Swift's 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, has been breaking different records. While the project's length and soundtrack are being discussed all over, it also features a seemingly diss track speaking on Swift's relationship with her ex-boyfriend Matty Healy.

In an interview with reporters in Los Angeles on April 24, 2024, Healy responded to the album and its songs and said—

"My diss track? Oh! I haven't really listened to that much of it, but I'm sure it's good."

Swift and Healy were reportedly dating at the beginning of last year and the former is currently dating Travis Kelce. As Healy was questioned by the reporters, they were seemingly referring to the title track of the album where Swift addresses her ex-lover leaving the typewriter inside her apartment.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's dating rumors started around 10 years ago: Relationship timeline and other details

Taylor Swift's fans are currently speculating on the track from her new album which seemingly speaks of her past relationship with Matty Healy. It should be noted that they first met during the latter's concert in Los Angeles in November 2014.

Swift was also accompanied by Ellie Goulding and Selena Gomez to the event and was spotted with Healy a few days later, leading to rumors that they were possibly dating. However, Matty denied the reports, describing Swift as a "sensation". Talking to Australian FM, as per E! News, he said—

"We met each other. We exchanged numbers in the same way a lot of people in this kind of world do. And we spoke occasionally, and then she's the biggest pop star in the world. I'm in Australia. There's no, like, relationship or anything happening."

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were then seen at an afterparty of the 2015 BRIT Awards and the latter addressed his interest to work on a project with Swift while appearing on the Green Room podcast.

Swift then got busy with her Eras Tour and Healy went to meet her in one of the shows held in Nashville in May 2023.

The duo were again spotted going out together the same month and were captured spending some time at Casa Cipriani alongside Jack Antonoff. They appeared together for the second time outside the Electric Lady Studios but an insider for People magazine reportedly stated that Swift is "hanging out with Matty when she is off."

The pair reportedly split in June 2023 but neither of them confirmed anything.

Matty Healy's family was worried before the release of The Tortured Poets Department

A source for Us Weekly revealed on April 19, 2024, that Matty does not hold anything negative against Taylor Swift and people were waiting to witness the things that would be referred to in the album. Speaking about the response of Healy's family, the source added—

"They were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he's been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he's a villain."

On the other hand, The Tortured Poets Department has broken another record in Spotify as it has crossed 1 billion streams in a week, as per Deadline. The record was made in only five days and this additionally marks the highest streams for a project by Taylor Swift after Midnights, which came out back in 2022.