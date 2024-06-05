"I doubt you’ve ever been in there" — Kash Doll claps back at netizens who criticized her for having baby shower in Louis Vuitton store

American rapper and actress Arkeisha Antoinette Knight aka Kash Doll is expecting her second child with Tracy T. On June 3, 2024, the rapper shared photos on Instagram with the caption mentioning that she had her "baby girl baby shower in Louis Vuitton".

While fans of the rapper expressed their happiness, some also criticized Kash Doll's decision to host a baby shower in the luxury brand store. According to All Hip Hop, Arkeisha replied to the netizens via a series of X posts. One of her now-deleted posts read:

"I want u to walk inside of Louis Vuitton tmw and tell me how it make u feel….. I doubt you’ve ever been in there so just go smell it and come back and tell me what’s ghetto in that store… I’ll buy u some"

Moreover, Kash Doll wrote in another post that she had 3 baby showers and "didn't spend a dime." The rapper added that she is grateful and blessed. She also requested fans to not make her react negatively as she loves being humble.

"Neither one of u could have a baby shower in Louis Vuitton even if u could paid for it" — Kash Doll responds to criticism

After Kash Doll posted a carousel of pictures from her baby shower, some people were quick to criticize her for choosing a brand store for the event. Arkeisha responded with a follow-up post stating:

"Y’all talking all that sh*t but neither one of u could have a baby shower in Louis Vuitton even if u could pay for it….. that was a client appreciation event they did for me… my profile paid for that!"

She added that it was the high-end luxury label that asked the rapper to throw her baby shower at their store. Kash Doll ended her X post by saying "klarity is that girl," indicating that this should clarify the assumptions of people trolling her.

The Boss Nova rapper announced her pregnancy on March 14, 2024, via Instagram and also shared details during a conversation with People Magazine. In a March 2024 interview, Arkeisha revealed that she found out about her pregnancy after a trip to Turks and Caicos Islands. It happened during Tracy T's birthday celebration in October 2023.

She told the publication that she kept getting sick while drinking and took a test which came out positive. Commenting on growing her family alongside working on new music, Kash Doll said:

"What I am most excited about is just extending my family and having more offspring and leaving my legacy behind," she says. "I'm excited to teach them this thing called life."

The rapper shares a two-year-old son, Kashton, with Tracy T. She told the same media outet that she's expecting a daughter this time.

In her Instagram post sharing moments from her baby shower, Kash Doll wrote that she "can't believe her life sometimes," She added that she is waiting for her baby's arrival to give all the love. The Big 1 rapper expressed her gratitude and jokingly wrote that she'll keep spending her money at Louis Vuitton.

According to All Hip Hop, Arkeisha replied to the critics in one of the X posts by saying that she won't be showing her daughter until she's 5, owing to the hate received on the baby shower.