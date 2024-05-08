"I did get asked" — Charli XCX says Britney Spears' team contacted her about working on a song

Charli XCX, the English singer and songwriter, recently addressed and confirmed the longtime rumors of being asked to write songs for an alleged new Britney Spears album.

On Monday, May 6, 2024, the 31-year-old, appeared on the show Watch What Happens Live alongside Joe Manganiello. She shared that the information was leaked to the press and quipped about Spears's reaction to her involvement, saying:

"Britney then, did this post where she was like 'I don't have random people write for me.' And I was like, 'Oh, OK. Go off'. So I don't know that she was a part of the process, but maybe her team was running before they could walk. Britney probably has a load of other projects that she's focusing on. So I did get asked, but I don't know if it's real."

Charli then expressed that while Spears did not record any songs she wrote, it would be a dream come true if she did.

Charli XCX began her career in 2008 by releasing her debut single !Franchesckaar! independently.

She initially performed at warehouse raves in London and rose to fame with the Icona Pop collaboration, I Love It, in 2012. She has since appeared on a total of six UK Top 10 hits on the Official Singles Chart. She also earned one UK Number 1 single with I Love It.

On Monday, Charli XCX confirmed that she was asked to write songs for Britney Spears' alleged new album by the pop star's team. When a fan asked her on Watch What Happens Live if there was any "truth" to the rumor, she talked about the information being leaked. The Vroom Vroom singer also addressed Britney's reaction denying the claims.

Charli XCX then quipped that she was indeed asked to write songs for Britney but she does not know if it was "real".

The host of the show, Andy Cohen, then asked Charli if she wrote anything "in the hopes of" Spears recording it, and the singer responded by saying:

"Of course, yeah I went to Malibu and I wrote. You always write songs hoping Britney is gonna record them because she's the queen of pop. She didn't record it, so, she obviously didn't. Random. I love her. It would be a dream come true."

Cohen then tried to comfort Charli XCX by saying that the "random" person that Britney Spears mentioned in her since-deleted post was not her. Charli replied with a "Maybe, maybe not," to which he insisted,

"Newsflash: you ain't rando."

Back when the news of the two artists' collaboration first surfaced online, Britney Spears took to Instagram to write a lengthy caption denying the rumors and slamming people talking about the alleged new album. She wrote:

"Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash. They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way!!!"

The singer went on to confirm that her memoir The Woman in Me was not released illegally and that she is "so loved and blessed."

Charli XCX officially announced her sixth studio album Brat on social media in late February. The project will feature 15 tracks and is scheduled to come out on June 7, 2024.