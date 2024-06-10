"I lost all of my friends when I got famous" — Billie Eilish opens up about being ghosted and the reason behind her "abandonment problems"

Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish recently appeared on the BBC Miss Me? podcast wherein she talked about her abandonment problems and the concept of being ghosted. The 22-year-old singer told the podcast how it is difficult to have friends owing to her stardom. Billie Eilish stated:

“Well I lost all of my friends when I got famous. I suddenly was famous and I couldn’t relate to anybody. It was tough. It was really hard.”

Additionally, the Ocean Eyes singer also revealed a ghosting incident. Dubbing the incident insane, Eilish recalled that it took place last December and mentioned that it was "literally unbelievable". She commented:

"I've been ghosted for sure. To this day, [he] never texted me again. I was like, did you die? Did you literally die?"

She mentioned that it was someone she'd known for years and that they had made a plan to meet at 3 pm at her address. Eilish told the podcast that she never heard from him again and saw the guy dating someone else a year later. Moreover, the Bellyache singer stated that she genuinely didn't know "people still did that".

"And it was the worst thing that happened to me" - Billie Eilish on abandonment issues

Hosted by Lily Allen and Miquita Olive, the Miss Me? podcast episode featuring Billie Eilish showcased another side of the Happier Than Ever singer. Talking about having lost friends, Eilish mentioned that only her best friend Zoe was by her side, and all her other friends were people she employed.

Recalling an incident from her 20th birthday, the singer stated that she remembers looking around the room and finding her employees who were 15 or more years older than her. Additionally, one of her employees quit during the same time and stopped talking to Eilish. The xanny singer told the podcast:

"And it was the worst thing that happened to me. And that made me realise like ‘oh wait, this is a job'. If they left me they would never see me again."

Quoting the incident, Billie Eilish said that since then she has found it difficult to be friends with people she works with as she has been "very freaked out by loss" and admitted to having a lot of abandonment problems.

However, the NDA singer has worked on making friends over the years and credited the song Smile by Lily Allen as the inspiration behind the same. Eilish quoted the lines of the song that resonated with her:

"But with a little help from my friends / I found the light in the tunnel at the end."

She told the podcast that she used to feel like crying hearing the mentioned lines from Smile, as she didn't relate to it. That is when she thought that she wanted to listen to Lily Allen's song and relate to it in every way.

Billie Eilish further mentioned that she reconnected with some old friends a year ago and now she has a "crew" which is the "greatest thing" that happened to her.

Meanwhile, Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour is set to begin in September in Quebec and will continue throughout North America until December. The UK and Ireland leg will take place in July 2025.