Which Billie Eilish songs are in 13 Reasons Why?  

It is no secret that Billie Eilish makes extraordinary videos accompanying her songs, almost all of which amass millions of views on YouTube. However, what many Billie Eilish fans are unaware of is the fact that some of the singer-songwriter's songs have also been featured in the soundtrack of several TV series and movies over the years.

13 Reasons Why - an American teen drama series released on Netflix in 2017 - is an example of one such series. The first season of the Netflix series was based on its namesake novel, written by Jay Asher, but was followed by three more seasons.

The first season features a Billie Eilish track titled Bored, which was later revealed as the lead of the 13 Reasons Why Season 1 soundtrack. The second season of the series, which came out the following year, also featured a Billie Eilish song, titled Lovely.

Two of Billie Eilish's songs have been featured in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why

Billie Eilish's Bored is a mid-tempo pop ballad written by Eilish and her brother, Finneas, who solely took care of its production. The lyrics of the track talk about finally discovering the mistakes of her former lover.

Eilish also released a music video for the track later in June, which followed a concept she came up with. Talking about it with the Elle magazine, the singer-songwriter said:

"This video was inspired by being trapped in a relationship that was going nowhere... when you're in such a toxic place with someone and treated so badly for such a long time that eventually you're used to it."

Explaining the presence of a never-ending ladder in the video, the Bellyache singer said it made her think of "a timeless, anti-gravity space where no rules apply." It also complemented the theme of a song, which a was a relationship going nowhere.

In 2018, her record label - Darkroom and Interscope Records - released Lovely as the lead single from the second season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. The song was co-written by Eilish, Finneas, and Khalid, who has also co-sung in it besides the-then 17-year-old.

Talking to Zane Iowe about the experience of writing the song, Billie admitted:

"One thing that I'll say is that when we wrote this song, what was cool about it was that it wasn't like we're going to a studio and going to write a hit. [Khalid] just came over and we hung out. Me and my brother hung out with Khalid in our house and it was literally this is us hanging out as friends and we ended up writing a song."

While Eilish might not have known this back then, the song went on to become her most watched music video on YouTube, amassing over 2,801,537,800 streams on Spotify (at the time of writing this article).

Billie Eilish's songs have been used in the soundtrack of other TV series and movies as well

13 Reasons Why isn't the first show in which Billie Eilish's songs were used as a soundtrack. Her debut song - Ocean Eyes - which brought her global recognition at the age of 13, was also used in the soundtrack of the 2017 movie Everything, Everything.

Six Feet Under, another one of Eilish's singles that was written by Finneas and released in 2016, was also used in the ninth season of FX's anthology series, American Horror Story:1984.

Several years after the success of Lovely, Eilish was invited to create the theme song of an upcoming James Bond movie in 2020. Together with Finneas, the singer created No Time to Die, which was not only featured in its namesake James Bond movie released in 2021 but also won her her first Oscar in 2022.

In fact, two years later, the second Oscar that Billie Eilish won was also for the song she created as the theme for the Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie in 2023 - What Was I Made For?