5 most watched Billie Eilish music videos on YouTube

Billie Eilish has been a sensation in the music industry ever since she entered it when she was just 13 years old. In the last nine years of her career as a musician, Eilish has recorded and released over 50 tracks, with each one's music video more riveting than the last.

Today, we take a moment to rank the top five of her most-watched music videos on YouTube.

Billie Eilish's 5 most-watched music videos on YouTube ranked

1) Billie Eilish, Khalid - Lovely (2018)

Billie Eilish's Lovely featuring Khalid currently has over two billion views on YouTube and is the singer-songwriter's most-watched music video.

The song is a collaborative work with the Texas singer-songwriter, Khalid, and features a darkly humorous title that stands in stark contrast with its lyrics. In the track, the two singers appear to find comfort in being alone by ultimately resigning to their fears. It is symbolic of their acknowledgment of their chaotic mind, which is both a home and a prison to them.

When the song first premiered in 2018, Billie Eilish talked about the story behind its creation in a Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe, saying:

"When we wrote this song, what was cool about it was that it wasn't like we're going to the tstudio and going to write a hit, you feel me. It was like, 'hey, come over, let's just hang out.' Me and my brother hung out with Khalid in our house and it was literally, this is us hanging out as friends and we ended up writing a song."

Lovely was first released by Interscope Records as a single but was later included in Eilish's debut EP, Don't Smile At Me. The track was then used in the original soundtrack of the Netflix drama, 13 Reasons Why.

2) Billie Eilish - bad guy (2019)

Eilish's bad guy, released when the singer was just 18 years old, solidified her reputation as a modern pop star. Receiving over 1.2 billion views on YouTube since its release in 2019, the track was Eilish's first song to hit number 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100, alongside side the international charts of 16 other countries.

The track was co-written and produced by Finneas, and pokes fun at those who try to project a certain image of themselves onto the world - often trying to come off as tougher than they are, explained Billie. It also won the singer-songwriter two Grammys in 2020, for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Several months after its release, Eilish also dropped a remix version of the song with her longtime idol and Canadian singer, Justin Bieber.

3) Billie Eilish - when the party's over (2018)

Although the video of Eilish's when the party's over is entirely a reflection of her creativity, the lyrics were solely written by her brother, Finneas, inspired by an incident when he was driving back from a date's house after a party, having ended things with her.

Having received over 927 million views on YouTube, the video of the song was inspired by a drawing Eilish's fan from Montreal gave to her, the Oscar-winning singer revealed to NME, further saying:

"I remember standing there, looking at this drawing of me, and my eyes were black and there was black ink dripping from [them], and I just stared at it and I feel like I got star-struck by this image."

Released as a single, the track was later included in Eilish's debut album - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

4) Billie Eilish - Bellyache (2017)

Billie Eilish's Bellyache, which was released as a part of the singer's debut EP - Don't Smile at Me - has been sung from the perspective of a dangerous psychopath who, after committing a grave crime, has feelings of regret.

In a 2017 interview with Noisey Vice, the Bellyache singer revealed how the lyrics of the song dealt with the "concept of guilt," further saying:

"Bellyache is about the concept of guilt, when you do things in the moment because you feel so strongly about them. In the end, you're left with the decision you made."

The song was co-written and produced by Finneas and has received over 668 million views on YouTube since its release.

5) Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes (2016)

Ocean Eyes, a song that Billie casually recorded and uploaded on SoundCloud with her brother, ultimately became the track that gained the 13-year-old global recognition and acclaim.

The self-composed song was originally written by her brother for his band - The Slightlys - which he later gave to Eilish, saying it would sound "really good" in her voice.

Talking about the song exploding overnight with TeenVogue, the then-15-year-old revealed:

"We put in on SoundCloud with a free download link next to it so my dance teacher could access it. We had no intentions for it, really. But basically overnight, tons of people started hearing it and sharing it. HillyDilly, a music discovery website, found it and posted it and it just got bigger and bigger."

Eilish also shared how the song led to her manager, Danny Ruckasin, finding the siblings and asking to manage them. The singer-songwriter released a music video for the track in March 2016, which has since received over 480 million views.

As Billie Eilish is all set to launch her third studio album on May 17, one of its ten tracks might replace these top five music videos soon.