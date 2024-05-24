On May 20, 2024, CNN released a video of rapper Diddy allegedly assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel. The video is surveillance footage from March 2016 featuring the rapper shoving, dragging, and kicking Cassie Ventura.

On May 21, 2024, TMZ caught up with American rapper and actor Common and asked for his opinion on the video making rounds on the internet. Commenting on the same Common mentioned that he hasn't seen the video and that he doesn't like looking at things that won't "bring the right energy" for him.

He also stated—

“But you know, God bless. To me, I don’t watch those, so I can’t say. I’m about love. You know that. I’m about peace so I’m about respecting human beings. So that’s one thing that no matter who you are, I feel like that’s something that I demand and respect and wanna be."

Celebrities including Jeannie Mai, Aubrey O'Day, 50 Cent, and many others took Cassie's side in the matter and also called out the Coming Home rapper's apology video.

"I’m not perfect but I try to be"— Common comments on footage of Diddy assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura

Talking to TMZ about Diddy's footage of assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, Common said that he doesn't have the authority to comment on the same. Common stated that he's a "child of God" so he doesn't believe that he has the position of power to judge if someone deserves it or not.

Common mentioned—

"That’s between the creator and them. I just try to be as good a person as I can be and be as loving and respectful to others. I’m not perfect but I try to be.”

In November 2023, Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs on the grounds of s*xual assault and domestic abuse. While the lawsuit was settled in a day, the recent surveillance video sparked a lot of positivity for Cassie and negative comments for the rapper.

Diddy apologized for his actions

Taking to Instagram on May 20, 2024, the I'll Be Missing You rapper posted an apology video wherein he stated that he takes full responsibility for his actions in the video and is disgusted by it. Diddy also mentioned seeking professional help like rehab and therapy, and that he is "committed to be a better man" every day.

However, the rapper's apology video didn't sit right with a lot of people including 50 Cent who posted the apology as his now-deleted Instagram post and asked who was advising the Finna Get Lose rapper, calling his apology a "bad move".

Additionally, Anna Navarro- co-host of The View played Diddy's apology video to the crowd and stated that she didn't want to see him in any award show or restaurant and wouldn't be buying any brand the rapper is associated with.

Cassie Ventura responded on Instagram

On May 23, 2024, Cassie Ventura posted a note on Instagram thanking everyone who supported her after the video came out. In her Instagram post, Ventura mentioned that she is better currently and will "always be recovering from the past."

Moreover, she also mentioned offering her support to those living in fear and stated that "no one should carry this weight alone."