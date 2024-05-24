Jeannie Mai thanks Cassie for being a “shield and sanctuary” amid domestic abuse allegations against ex-husband Jeezy

Television host Jeannie Mai applauded Cassie Ventura after the latter opened up for the first time since video footage of Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting her in a hotel hallway emerged earlier this week. Jeannie Mai commented on Cassie's Thursday, May 23 Instagram post applauding Ventura's bravery. She stated—

"Your voice has been a shield and sanctuary for many, including me."

In her Instagram post, Cassie Ventura thanked people for their outpouring of love, following the release of the footage, and encouraged people to believe domestic violence victims, "the first time". Back in April, Jeannie Mai accused her estranged husband and rapper Jeezy of domestic abuse on multiple occasions along with child neglect. Jeezy, who denied the accusations, had filed for divorce in September of last year.

Jeannie Mai accused estranged husband Jeezy of multiple instances of domestic abuse

Jeannie Mai showcased her support for Cassie Ventura after the latter released a statement thanking the masses for their support after the release of footage that showed hip-hop mogul Diddy viciously attacking her. In her statement, Cassie requested people to believe the victims of domestic violence for the first time.

Mai commented under Cassie's post—

"In every echo of your bravery, there lies a melody of hope that dances through the silence. Your voice has been a shield and sanctuary for many, including me. Thank you for turning your fight into your light."

Jeannie Mai's husband and rapper Jeezy filed for divorce from the TV Host back in September 2023. The couple has ever since been embroiled in a custody battle for their 2-year-old daughter Monaco and a court battle regarding the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

In an April court filing obtained by People magazine, Jeannie Mai alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse from her estranged husband and detailed various instances where Jeezy had allegedly abused her physically and verbally.

Mai alleged that Jeezy berated and yelled insults at her while traveling in a car in Miami on January 18, 2022. Court documents state that the rapper also allegedly yelled—

"I can't wait to divorce you when we get back."

The documents further alleged that Jeezy proceeded to hold the TV personality against her will and even smacked her across the cheekbone and eye with a closed fist, causing her to suffer a subconjunctival hemorrhage. The couple reportedly went to therapy after the incident but the allegations weren't done.

Mai accused Jeezy of domestic violence (Image via Instagram/@jeezy)

Mai alleged that a few months later, Jeezy choked her from behind and pushed her down the stairs of San Francisco's Ritz Carlton. This was allegedly followed by severe verbal insults and hotel security had to get involved as the TV star felt "unsafe". Later in December of the same year, court documents state that Jeezy allegedly threw a fit during the UNCF 39th Atlanta Mayor's Masked Ball.

Due to not knowing her location for 25 minutes, an agitated Jeezy allegedly forced Mai to exit the event into the couple's car where he allegedly verbally berated Mai and grabbed her by her neckline, causing multiple scratches across her breast.

Jeannie Mai further accused Jeezy of crashing a car due to drinking too much and also crashing a golf cart due to being "overly intoxicated" causing injury to himself and Mai.

Jeannie Mai also accused Jeezy of child neglect. The TV personality claimed that in October 2023 she found her daughter with Jeezy's Louis Vitton bag and an AK-47 rifle at their home. Mai claimed that Jeezy failed to secure his guns despite her telling him to do so.

Jeezy on the other hand completely denied Jeannie Mai's accusations. In an Instagram statement issued in April, Jeezy claimed that the allegations were "false" and also "deeply disturbing" as it came from someone he used to love.

He wrote—

"This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It's disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels."

Jeannie Mai rose to prominence after hosting Style Network's How Do I Look? later co-hosting the daytime talk show The Real. Mai, known for her prowess in makeup and fashion was last seen hosting Miss Universe Philippines 2024 on Wednesday, May 22.