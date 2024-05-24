Diddy accused of drugging and assault yet again in new lawsuit filed by former fashion student

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces a new lawsuit as the accuser alleges that he drugged and assaulted her on more than one occasion. April Lampros, 51, filed the lawsuit Thursday in the New York County Supreme Court based on her encounters with Combs since the mid-1990s.

Trigger Warning: This article contains a graphic description of sensitive content. Reader discretion is advised.

The filing states April met the Bad Boy Records founder for the first time in 1994 when she attended the Fashion Institute of Technology. She claimed that Combs assaulted her several times over the next four years, and one of the incidents involved his late girlfriend Kim Porter.

April Lampros alleged that Kim had her fired from her job and Combs threatened to have her blacklisted from the industry when she refused to participate in the s**ual acts.

Sean Combs faces another SA lawsuit. (Image via X/@MichaelSCollura)

The now-51-year-old is suing Diddy for battery, s**ual assault, and IIED i.e., intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit also lists Sony Music Entertainment and Bad Boy Records as defendants, as April claimed that they enabled Combs to commit the offences.

April Lampros is being represented by Tyrone Blackburn — a lawyer who is also defending Liza Gardner and Rodney Jones aka Lil Rod who filed sued Diddy last year based on similar allegations.

April Lampros' allegations against Diddy explored in detail

According to the lawsuit filed Thursday, the first assault happened in 1995 after April Lampros met Diddy at a SoHo bar.

She alleged the music mogul pressured her to consume more alcohol and took her to the Millennium Hotel. The suit says that April continued to feel dizzy and unwell and described the feeling as:

“The walls were closing in on her”

She claimed that Combs then forced himself on top of her and kissed her without consent.

April claimed that although she was conscious when he began r*ping her, she was unable to fight him off, and her pleas for Combs to stop went unheard. The lawsuit said that she woke up the following morning:

“N*de, sore, and confused.”

April Lampros details her alleged assault by Combs. (Image via X/@ArtOfDialogue_)

April said that Combs sent her flowers and cards four months after the first incident and tried to lure her back. A photo of a Valentine’s Day card was submitted as a supposed piece of evidence in the case filing.

The 51-year-old said that she decided to give Combs a second chance and agreed to meet him in hopes of discussing career opportunities in the industry. April’s attorney Tyrone described her in the lawsuit as a:

“hopeful yet naive college student and took Mr. Combs at his word and believed that the first rape was a possible mulligan and decided to give him a second chance.”

The Valentine's Day note April Lampros claims Diddy sent her. (Image via X/@ArtOfDialogue_)

April claimed as they were leaving Combs’ apartment for dinner, he forced her to perform f*llatio on him in the parking garage. She said a garage attendant witnessed it but didn't intervene.

The filing says April rejected Combs' invitations after the alleged garage incident. It further turned him angry, and he threatened to physically harm her and blackball her from the fashion industry.

April Lampros alleged that Diddy demanded her to visit his apartment in 1996 and on arriving, she was introduced to the rapper’s then-girlfriend Kim Porter. April claimed Diddy forced her mouth open to put ecstasy down her throat and demanded she engage in intercourse with Kim while he performed onanism. The lawsuit says Combs eventually r*ped her again.

April said that she broke things off with Combs in 1998 but bumped into Kim Porter at a restaurant where she was employed. The filing says that Kim accused April of poisoning her and threatened her manager that if he didn't fire her, Combs would shut down the restaurant. She eventually got fired as a result of that.

April Lampros alleges Kim Porter had her fired from her restaurant job. (Image via X/@MarioNawfal)

She claimed to have run into Combs again at an event after two years where he said he missed her. He allegedly called her for days despite her refusal to meet her. April said that she reluctantly agreed for the mogul to come to her place and hear him out.

The lawsuit said that Diddy arrived at her apartment with a security guard in the stairwell. However, Combs once again forced himself on April and started touching her forcibly.

April claimed that she could defend herself around this time and asked Diddy to leave. She also alleged that Diddy recorded their s**ual encounter without her consent or knowledge and had shown the clip to several people.

In a statement Thursday, April Lampros said:

“I’m confident that justice will prevail and the veil will be removed so no other woman will have to endure what I did.”

This lawsuit comes right after Combs was sued by former model Crystal McKinney in another s**ual assault lawsuit on Tuesday.