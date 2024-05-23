"It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become" — Cassie issues statement in response to Diddy assault video 

After the hotel video involving Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie Ventura went public, the latter issued a statement responding to the same. A post was made on Instagram by Cassie on May 23, where she mentioned how thankful she was to her family for all the support and love they showered on her, given the latest situation.

"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning," Cassie further wrote.

She addressed the issue of domestic violence in the current context and wrote:

"Domestic violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become."

Singer Cassie Ventura reacted to the recently gone viral hotel footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting her

Amid the allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, his ex-girlfriend took to Instagram to express her feelings regarding the entire issue. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Ventura wrote how grateful she was for everybody who has spoken on the issue.

"My only ask is the EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in..." she added.

Cassie also mentioned that she is currently in her healing stage. She additionally said that while she is doing okay currently, she'll always be recovering from the tragic incident that struck her.

On May 16, CNN obtained a disturbing video from 2016 that captured rapper Sean Combs allegedly assaulting his now ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel. The 54-year-old rapper was further seen throwing something at her and dragging her with her clothes.

This reaction of the singer came a few days after Diddy uploaded an apology video on Instagram, where he claimed that he was in a tough phase at that time. He, however, did not specifically take Cassie's name in the video. In the video, the 54-year-old rapper was seen saying:

"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted."

Diddy is now stuck in another lawsuit filed by Crystal McKinney

Ventura initially sued Diddy last year in November, however, the lawsuit was settled just a day after the filing over an unidentified amount of money. Since the horrifying assault footage went viral, several people have bashed the rapper and condemned such actions.

Combs has further found himself in the middle of another lawsuit, this time filed by former model Crystal McKinney, who claimed that she was assaulted by Diddy in 2003.