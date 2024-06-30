Ice Spice spoke about her alleged text messages shading Nicki Minaj being leaked. In a recent interview with BET, the rapper was asked how she dealt with not acknowledging things like text messages getting leaked, considering that she was such a big artist. Spice had never reacted to her alleged leaks. The rapper replied,

"Sometimes I'm tempted to engage with certain things. But I also realized you're just going to give it legs to grow and run with and sometimes I think you can overexplain yourself a little bit. So, I just like to focus on what I can control and what really matters."

Back in May, Ice Spice's alleged ex-best friend Baby Storme leaked a lot of text messages allegedly between herself and the rapper in which the rapper threw shade at Nicki Minaj. In the text conversation, Spice calls Minaj "ungrateful."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Baby Storme claimed Ice Spice called Nicki Minaj "Ungrateful and delusional"

On May 3, Ice Spice's former best friend and singer Baby Storme released a video allegedly exposing the singer for throwing shade on Nicki Minaj. Storme took to X to release a screen recording of a conversation she allegedly had with Spice.

There was no context provided to the clips, and it is unknown when these messages were exchanged. In the alleged conversation, Storme asked Spice how her call went with an unknown person. Spice responded that the call was "open-ended."

The rapper talked about a man called James and Minaj's old manager of over 11 years telling her that Minaj was being unfair and "asking for too much." Spice allegedly claims in the texts that it was hard to negotiate with Nicki Minaj, as she allegedly did not let anyone talk.

Ice Spice expressed her frustration, and Storme asked her if she thought a compromise was possible. Spice replied "hopefully" and revealed she and Minaj were about to collaborate for a record in June for the Barbie soundtrack. The song in question seemed like the duo's 2023 track Barbie World alongside Aqua, implying that the alleged conversation took place before June 2023.

Expand Tweet

Ice Spice allegedly claimed that this was an opportunity that she gave Nicki. The rapper explained she was initially asked to do the project herself but brought in Minaj as Spice saw the Barbie theme as being Minaj's "brand". A frustrated Spice also exclaimed that Minaj didn't see it as an opportunity Spice brought her. The texts show Ice Spice telling Baby Storme,

"She's kinda like my mom. Ungrateful and delusional. I cut her off btw not speaking to her till January."

Amidst a slew of other messages, Spice also allegedly claimed Nicki Minaj gaslit her too much, and that she had to love her from a distance for the sake of her mental health. Another one of Spice's alleged texts said,

"I think shes jealous that I own all my masters cus she said james u think u the man & think u so cool in the interview."

This was not the first time Baby Storme rallied against Ice Spice. Previously, on April 27, she tweeted she was going to expose Ice Spice. In another tweet, she claimed a woman named Cleo was presented as Spice's "best friend to the public."

"Cleo and her are not really best friends. Isis has always hated Cleo. But she used her so she could appear 'closer to Blackness.' She also lied about being Nigerian. She stole that from me."

Expand Tweet

She also released a slew of other messages, claiming that Spice was unfaithful to her producer boyfriend RIOTUSA, who helped launch her career. Storme also claimed Spice did "everything in her power" to ensure that her career didn't launch.

Authorities in Amsterdam recently arrested Nicki Minaj after they found Marijuana in her flight luggage, and she has not responded to any of the leaks.