“I have a power issue and a control issue”— Billie Eilish gets candid about how she feels when she’s in love

Ocean Eyes hitmaker Billie Eilish opened up about how she feels when she is in love. During a conversation with Ultraviolence hitmaker Lana Del Rey in the Thursday, June 13, issue of Interview Magazine, Eilish told Lana Del Rey:

"I really don’t like being—I was going to say out of control, but there’s ways that I do like being out of control. I have a power issue and a control issue, and I also don’t like being vulnerable in a romantic way. It makes me feel uncomfortable."

The singer earlier stated in the interview that she hated who she was when she was in love and further revealed that she had never been dumped.

"I would rather suffer in silence than tell you something’s bothering me and have you think I’m sensitive," says Billie Eilish

During a conversation with Lana Del Rey for Interview Magazine, Billie Eilish was thrown quite a loaded question when the Summertime Sadness hitmaker asked:

"When one of your romantic relationships ends, do you think you leave them with a thousand questions? Or do they leave you with a thousand questions? Or is it split 50-50? Is it more dangerous to fall in love with you? Or is it more dangerous for you to fall in love?"

To which Eilish replied:

"I don’t even know. I think 50-50 is probably accurate. I literally hate who I am so much when I’m in love."

Lana exclaimed that Eilish's reply was the most masculine thing she's ever said. As mentioned above, Eilish detailed her issues with power, control, and romantic vulnerability. The latter made her feel "uncomfortable." The Ocean Eyes singer continued:

"I don’t know how many times I’ve really been in love. I think there’s different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep. I’m not going to get too in detail, because I’m going to be rude, but I’ve never been dumped, and also, I’ve never been broken up with. I’ve only done the breaking up."

Lana Del Rey thought the last part wasn't "that rude," as it could've also come from Billie Eilish running away from a relationship. Eilish agreed and stated that even if people think all she does is break hearts, it still doesn't mean the other person is "totally innocent."

Del Rey explained that she usually tells the other person that they broke up with her because they essentially made her do it. Eilish agreed with Del Rey and further explained that being broken up with "hurts like hell," especially when people don't see it coming. However, she elaborated:

"The pain of knowing that you have to end something with somebody that you genuinely love is so horrible."

Lana Del Rey thought that the pain of ending things with someone stays with you longer, while Eilish added that in such a scenario, you cannot become a victim. Del Rey agreed and said that, in such a case, you do not get to be mad.

Later on in the interview, Del Rey pointed out a couple of tracks from Eilish's latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, namely, Skinny and The Greatest, which surprised her and made her exclaim, "So Billie Eilish does get hurt sometimes?" Eilish noted that it was interesting to be someone who wasn't an "outwardly sensitive complainer."

The singer explained that a plethora of moments in her latest album all reflected situations in which she thought she'd rather be tortured inside and have somebody think she's cool than actually express her feelings and have somebody think that she was "hysterical". Billie Eilish noted:

"So many songs on this album reflect that realization of, like, 'Maybe I’m obsessed with the idea of nonchalance.' "

She added:

"I would rather suffer in silence than tell you something’s bothering me and have you think I’m sensitive."

Hit Me Hard and Soft was released recently on May 17, 2024, as Billie Eilish's third studio album. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with all its tracks hitting the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100.

