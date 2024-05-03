Illuminati Hotties 2024 North American tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

American indie rock band Illuminati Hotties is gearing for a 2024 North American tour scheduled to be held from September 25, 2024, to November 1, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. Dubbed Can’t Be Still, the tour is in support of the project's new single of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as San Francisco, Vancouver, New York City, and Nashville, among others. Illuminati Hotties announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram page on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Tickets for the tour, the prices of which have yet to be announced, will be available from Friday, May 3, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster or via BandsinTown.

Illuminati Hotties 2024 North American tour dates and venues

Illuminati Hotties is the recording project of Sarah Tudzin, and the singer has now released a new single under the project's name. Titled Can’t Be Still, the song was released to streaming services on May 2, 2024, and currently has more than 2.3k views on YouTube.

Speaking about the single in a general press statement published on Thursday, the singer stated:

"I find that something I have in common with most people that I talk to lately is the immense fear of and inability to be alone with ourselves. Constant motion, avoidance, restlessness – anything to keep myself from stagnating have always been my coping mechanisms when my inner monologue starts to get loud.”

The alternative indie rock band is now set to embark on a support tour for the single, featuring supporting acts that include the band Daffo for all of the tour shows, while select shows on the west coast will feature singer-songwriter Maddie Ross.

The full list of dates and venues for the Illuminati Hotties 2024 North American tour is given below:

September 25, 2024 — Santa Ana, California at Constellation Room

September 26, 2024 — San Diego, California at Casbah

September 28, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Chapel

September 29, 2024 — Sacramento, California at Goldfield Trading Post

October 1, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Mississippi Studios

October 2, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at The Biltmore Cabaret

October 3, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Neumos

October 4, 2024 — Boise, Idaho at Neurolux

October 5, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at Kilby Court

October 6, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Larimer Lounge

October 8, 2024 — St. Paul, Minnesota at Turf Club

October 9, 2024 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Vivarium

October 10, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Lincoln Hall

October 11, 2024 — Hamtramck, Michigan at The Sanctuary

October 12, 2024 —Toronto, Ontario at Longboat Hall

October 13, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at Cabaret Foufs

October 15, 2024 — South Burlington, Vermont at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

October 16, 2024 — Cambridge, Massachusetts at The Sinclair

October 17, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at First Unitarian Church

October 18, 2024 — New York City, New York at Bowery Ballroom

October 19, 2024 — Washington, DC at Black Cat

October 20, 2024 — Durham, North Carolina at Motorco Music Hall

October 22, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at The End

October 23, 2024 — Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade (Purgatory)

October 26, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at Club Dada

October 27, 2024 — Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

October 29, 2024 — Santa Fe, New Mexico at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

October 30, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at The Rebel Lounge

November 1, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Teragram Ballroom

Aside from the upcoming tour, Illuminati Hotties is also scheduled to play at the Day In Day Out festival on July 14, 2024, at the Seattle Center in Seattle, US. The festival will also feature music acts such as The Head and The Heart, Men I Trust and Sudan Archives.