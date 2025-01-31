"Imagine being a grown man being a fan girl" — Internet reacts to Rihanna discouraging a fan from getting her autograph tattooed on him

On January 30, 2025, X page @FearedBuck posted a video of a man asking Rihanna if he could get her autograph tattooed on his hand. In the video, the man approached RiRi as she was leaving a restaurant with her beau A$AP Rocky. Discouraging the man, she told him to get his daughter's name tattooed instead of hers.

When the man told the singer he was serious about getting her name tattooed, she asked him if he had any children. When he replied affirmatively and mentioned that he already had a tattoo of his daughter's name, Rihanna said:

"You stick with that one"

Moreover, the fan and the singer ended their interaction on a positive note. Internet users took to X to comment on RiRi's featured fan interaction, wherein an X user tweeted:

"Imagine being a grown man being a fan girl"

Many online reacted to the conversation, and one user even found the situation hilarious.

"Rihanna really out here giving fatherhood advice while her man still ain’t dropped an album in 8 years," an X user commented.

"Getting called obsessed by the person you're obsessing over is hilarious lol," another X user mentioned.

"grown a** man with kids asking if he could get a person autograph tattooed, i done actually seen it all," an internet user stated.

"I love how the conversation went. And I'm glad the man already had his daughter's tattoo on him," another internet user said.

Additionally, fans of the Diamonds singer appreciated her giving the man a reality check:

"That’s such a classic Rihanna response—real, unbothered, and full of wisdom at the same time!" an X user tweeted.

"She cooked him. Didn’t he know that she was a savage," a netizen commented.

"She stayed classy! Love to see it," another netizen mentioned.

Rihanna supports beau A$AP Rocky in court: More details explored

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (Image via Getty)

As per a report by BBC dated January 30, 2025, Rihanna made a court appearance on January 29, 2025, to attend the trial of A$AP Rocky on assault charges stemming from a 2021 altercation.

RiRi sat between Rocky's sister and mother in the court. A$AP Rocky's trial began on January 24, 2025, and the rapper faces two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. As per the allegations, the rapper fired a gun at his close associate A$AP Relli, aka Terell "Relli" Ephron, during a 2021 incident that took place on the streets of Hollywood.

It is unlikely that the singer could be called to testify in the case. However, Los Angeles Superior Judge Mark Arnold asked Rocky's lawyers multiple times during jury selection to clarify the legal standing of the rapper's relationship with RiRi.

The Umbrella singer was also a point of discussion during the jury selection as prospective jurors were questioned if their neutrality in deciding the case would be affected by RiRi's presence at the trial.

A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to the charges and also dismissed a plea deal of 180 days in jail, stating that he used a prop gun during the altercation instead of an actual firearm. However, if the rapper is convicted of the charges, he could face up to 24 years in jail.

According to a report by Harpers Bazaar dated October 2024, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first met in 2012 and remained friends with each other for years before getting involved in a romantic relationship in 2020. The couple shares two sons called RZA and Riot Rose.

