IN Photos: 5 best Billie Eilish looks that are easy to recreate

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish, whose real name is Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, has attained fame from a very young age, with her lyrics, voice, and beats. The 22-year-old singer is known for songs like Bad Guy (2019) When the Party’s Over (2018), Happier Than Ever (2021), and more.

Her latest album Hit Me Hard and Soft is her first full-length studio album which was released in 2024, and debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 charts.

Whether Billie Eilish is making music or not, she has always been a fashionista. Be it a concert, a birthday party, or an event, she never fails to impress her fans and haters with her choice of outfits. She even flaunts elegance and chic on her Instagram handle, where she has a massive following of 119 million.

Most of her looks are easy to recreate, so if you wanna steal her style, here are five of the classic and easy-to-recreate looks.

5 Billie Eilish looks that are easy to recreate

1. Basketball Shorts paired with an Oversized T-Shirt

The comfy onstage look (Image by @billieeilish/Instagram)

The Happier Than Ever singer chooses comfort and style at the same time, when she is on stage, performing her songs for hours.

The most popular and easy-to-create look is Billy wearing an oversized designer tee, with a front and back print, with basketball shorts, paired with a pair of Jordans some fancy socks, multiple necklaces, chains, and rings.

2. The Red LV casual look

Another easy-to-recreate look by Billie (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom)

Billie might choose comfort but she never compromises on style as seen in the above outfit. Billie is wearing an LV beanie, and a red LV Bunny oversized T-shirt, paired with some Louis Vuitton shorts. We can see rings on both her hands and a couple of watches to match her drip.

For shoes, Billie loves to go for Nike and has done the same for this look. Being a classic Eilish fan, you’ll know that she never forgets her necklaces at home and that is visible.

3 ) The Bold fluorescent look

At a Spotify event, Billie was seen flaunting her simple yet catchy fluorescent look. She was seen wearing a neon LV t-shirt, topped with a baggy neon jacket along with joggers and matching neon shoes.

She didn’t forget her neon glasses to complete her look, which not only complemented her outfit but also her fluorescent hair color.

4) The casual black drip

Billie Eilish is often seen in her casual black drip, which is simple yet stunning. It’s often a black oversized t-shirt, paired with some black joggers and black and white shoes, probably the Nike panda dunks, in the above picture.

This look is easy to recreate and can be done at a very nominal price. Several brands will have similar joggers and t-shirts and for the shoes, one can choose the panda dunks or the classic Air Force ones.

5) The casual white drip

A custom oversized SADBUNNY white fit co-ord set along with a red Chanel bag, paired with some white Nike shoes is what seems to be Billie’s bling.

This is an easy-to-recreate look. Similar co-ord sets can be acquired from Zara or H&M, and the white shoes must always be a part of your closet. The Chanel bag can be replaced with anything similar and cheaper. So if you’re trying to recreate this look, you can check your local supermarket or shop on Amazon for something similar.

Which of the above Billie Eilish look would you love to recreate? Also which is your favorite Billie Eilish song? Let us know in the comments below.