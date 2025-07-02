Inside Diddy trial: Defense lawyer urges rapper’s immediate prison release, claims he was "given his life" by jury

American rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial, which began in May 2025, has finally reached its verdict. On Wednesday morning, July 2, 2025, according to CNN, jury members who have been deliberating for the past two days announced that they had reached their final verdict on all counts.

The rapper, as per the news outlet, was only found guilty on two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution. The federal jury reportedly did not find the rapper guilty of the most serious charges in his case, which featured allegations that Diddy coerced women into having sexual encounters with other hired men.

After the verdict by the 12-member jury jury confirmed that Diddy was found not guilty on racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges and will only likely face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, Diddy’s defense team urged Judge Arun Subramanian that the rapper should be immediately granted a prison release.

As per CNN, Marc Agnifilo, one of the defense attorneys, in the Manhattan courtroom today asked that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs should be “released on appropriate conditions” after he was acquitted on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

“Is your proposal that he leave this courtroom and walk outside?” the judge asked Marc Agnifilo.

Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, on Wednesday, also claimed in court that Sean Combs was looking at potentially spending his life behind bars, but he was acquitted. The lawyer told Judge Arun Subramanian:

“Mr. Combs has been given his life by this jury.”

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo says the rapper would be a “fool” to violate conditions if granted a release

After the jury announced their verdict in the federal criminal trial of Sean Combs today, the defense urged Judge Arun Subramanian that the artist be released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. He has been held there since he was arrested on September 16, 2024.

Marc Agnifilo, as per CNN, claimed in court today that the Bad Boy Records founder would be “nothing short of a fool” if he chose to violate any condition set by the federal court after he is released while awaiting his sentencing.

“He treasures, I assure you, the opportunity that he has been given, and he will not run afoul of anything this court imposes on him,” Agnifilo said.

The rapper’s defense lawyer affirmed in court that Sean Combs would go back to his house in Miami. Agnifilo said that the musician would follow all the conditions set by the court. He argued that the rapper’s family can also sign a bond, saying:

“Any three of them, any five of them can sign onto a bond.”

While the defense wants Diddy to be released today, prosecutors, on the other hand, oppose this motion for Combs’ possible release. The two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

These charges accuse the rapper of transporting his then-girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and a woman under the pseudonym “Jane.” One charge is related to Ventura, whom Diddy dated from around 2007 to 2018, and the other involves Jane, who was in a relationship with the artist from 2021 to 2024.

Notably, the 55-year-old musician was accused by the government of operating a criminal enterprise and coercing women into sexual encounters with hired male escorts known as “Freak Offs.” He was charged with a total of five counts, including one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

