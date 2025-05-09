Is Harry Styles Catholic? Popstar spotted among the Vatican crowd in Rome on the day of Pope Leo XIV's election

Harry Styles was spotted among the crowd in Vatican City, Rome, during Pope Leo XIV's conclave election on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the first American Pope following the previous leader, Pope Francis' death last month.

Ad

In a viral photo, singer Harry Styles was spotted by fans at the Saint Peter’s Square in Vatican City, Rome, among the crowd to witness the historic moment of the Pope's election. The popstar was wearing a blue jacket with a grey baseball cap and had sunglasses on.

According to customs, smoke comes out of the Sistine Chapel of St Peter's Basilica to notify people of the election of the new Pope. Thousands of people witnessed the moment, including Styles, among the crowd. After his election, Pope Leo XIV addressed the people outside the Vatican as the leader of the Catholic Church.

Ad

Trending

Harry Styles has never explicitly confirmed whether he is Catholic himself. However, the singer mentioned he was a Christian by saying he is "christened" but not really "religious" in a post on X dating back to 2010 as a reply to a fan. He wrote:

"I'm christened but not really that religious...is that ok?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Among other recent appearances, Harry Styles was spotted in London in April this year. Styles also participated in a marathon in Tokyo in March. A fan also spotted the singer in Rome during the summer season last year as he was riding a bicycle in a local market.

When Harry Styles opened up about his spiritual and religious views in an interview with Chelsea Handler

The BRIT Awards 2023 - Show - Source: Getty

In an interview with comedian Chelsea Handler in 2018, Harry Styles shared his thoughts on religion and spiritualism. He explained,

Ad

"I feel like anyone who says, ‘I’m spiritual’ sounds a little wanky. But yeah, I definitely consider myself to be more spiritual than religious. I’m not super tied-in to certain rules, but I think it’s naïve to say nothing exists and there’s nothing above us or more powerful than us. I think that’s a little narrow-minded."

Ad

Harry Styles further explained that he does not believe the universe is controlled by only human beings and added:

"But I definitely think there’s something, that it’s not just us. It’s kind of crazy to think that it’s just us. I’m not saying I believe in aliens, but you know what I mean.”

Styles added that he believes in the concept of 'karma'. Karma is a spiritual belief that a person's actions will eventually return to them as consequences in the same life or another life.

Ad

"I definitely believe in karma. I think ‘everything happens for a reason’ is a difficult one because there’s a lot of s**t happening in the world that’s so unfair right now. So it’s hard to look at that stuff and think, ‘Well, everything happens for a reason’," Styles said about his belief in karma.

Ad

In other news, Harry Styles has yet to announce new music. Styles' last album was called Harry's House, which came out in May 2022. The former One Direction singer won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for the project. His fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement for Styles' much-awaited fourth studio album for now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More