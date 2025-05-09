"He forgot he’s a celebrity" — Internet reacts to Harry Styles being spotted in Rome on the day Pope Leo XIV was chosen

Although Harry Styles wasn't present at this year's Met Gala, the singer was spotted by fans on May 8, 2025, in Saint Peter's Square in the Vatican. Harry was at Saint Peter's Square on the same day that Pope Leo XIV was elected as the successor to the late Pope Francis.

The As It Was singer was spotted wearing a blue jacket, sunglasses, and a baseball cap reading "Techno is My Boyfriend." Photos of Harry's appearance at the Vatican went viral and garnered a lot of traction from fans of the singer.

Netizens took to X to express their views on the same, wherein an X user tweeted:

"he forgot he’s a celebrity."

"he literally has more followers than the actual number of people who are right now in rome and he’s just standing there like he’s benson boone," an X user commented.

"wearing a techno is my boyfriend cap at the conclave u cant make this up," another X user mentioned.

"harry styles at the pope announcement is my new favorite sentence," an internet user stated.

"It's unusual for a celebrity of his stature to be in Rome at such a time, leading many to wonder if there's a connection or if it's purely coincidental," another internet user said.

Additionally, Harry's presence at Pope Leo XIV's conclave election got internet users speculating if the singer was Catholic, while some asked for him to be the pope:

"he should’ve been the next pope," an X user tweeted.

"Who knew Styles was Catholic," a netizen remarked.

Moreover, some fans also expressed discontent with the singer not releasing new tracks:

"He be doing anything but releasing new music," a netizen commented.

What has Harry Styles been up to? Details about the singer's activities away from the limelight

Harry Styles has been away from the limelight since he wrapped up his Love On Tour in July 2023. While the singer was seen at the funeral of late One Direction member Liam Payne alongside other band members in November 2024, he has continued to maintain a low profile.

As per Just Jared's recent report, Harry was seen at a local cafe in the Mitte district of Berlin, Germany, on May 2, 2025. The singer was dressed in a white shirt, blue jacket, and sunglasses. He picked up a drink from the cafe and was seen interacting with a few fans.

Before his latest appearances in Berlin and the Vatican, Harry Styles participated in the 2025 Tokyo Marathon in Japan on March 2, 2025. The former One Direction member finished the race in 3 hours and 24 minutes with an average pace of 7:47 per mile, resulting in 6010th place. A total of 38,000 runners took part in the marathon, with the winner, Tadese Takele, completing it in 2:03:23.

Harry Styles hasn't been very open about his personal life, and he took pride in his decision to demarcate between his personal and professional life during a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone. In the interview, the Watermelon Sugar singer said:

“I’ve never talked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively. There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.”

In other news, multiple publications, including ELLE and RUSSH, reported that a possible Harry Styles album was in the works in April 2025. According to RUSSH's April 2025 report, Harry was spotted with artists like Olivia Dean, HAIM, and Fred, resulting in fans of the singer speculating that he's working on a new project.

