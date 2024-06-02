What is Paul Rosenberg net worth? Details examined as Eminem disses him on Houdini

Eminem's latest song Houdini has received a positive response and features references to Paul Rosenberg, who still serves as a manager for the rapper. The single would be included in the soundtrack of the rapper's upcoming album titled The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace). The album's release date is not confirmed yet.

Rosenberg has been serving as Eminem's manager since 1996. The latter's single Houdini also starts with speaking about Paul as Eminem sings:

"Hey Em, it's Paul. I was listening to the album… Good f*cking luck, you're on your own."

Paul Rosenberg pursued a brief career as a musician where he joined a hip-hop group called Rhythm Cartel. He started the record label Shady Records, which is known for releasing musical projects for various artists and groups. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rosenberg's net worth stands at $90 million.

Meanwhile, Houdini has also been trending in the headlines for having other references, including the shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion. It has already reached the first spot on the iTunes U.S. chart.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) marks Eminem's 12th album after Music to Be Murdered By, which came out back in 2020. The album was confirmed by Eminem through an Instagram post on April 26, 2024. He uploaded a video where the visuals were similar to the crime show, Unsolved Mysteries. The album can be pre-ordered on Eminem's official website.

Paul Rosenberg has accumulated wealth from his career as a music manager: Earnings and other details explored

Celebrity Net Worth states that Rosenberg has been involved with various artists over the years, and produced many projects which led to his wealth of almost $90 million.

The Detroit, Michigan native joined the record label Def Jam Recordings as the president in 2017. He established Shady Records in collaboration with Eminem and it was initially supposed to showcase his hip-hop group D12, which was active from 1996 to 2018.

Paul Rosenberg also started a venture called Goliath Records in 2020 while exiting his position at Def Jam Recordings around the same time. However, he remained a consultant in the company for all the artists and continue serving as the president of Shady Records.

Rosenberg acquired his graduation from Mercy Law School. His career as a rapper did not last long and D12 member Von Carlisle recalled the same by saying that Paul had "different rhyme patterns." During an interview with Complex in August 2017, Carlisle even described Rosenberg as an "unorthodox rapper."

"He always stood out because he was this big, burly, tall white dude who looked like a damn giant. He was a huge, man. He was like a big-a*s lumberjack," Carlisle added.

While he is known for being Eminem's manager, Rosenberg also penned the lyrics for the album Relapse. The project came out back in 2009 and had 20 songs in the soundtrack. The album later reached the first spot on the US Billboard 200 and UK Albums.

Furthermore, Paul Rosenberg is known for his work in films and television. He has served as a producer for projects such as Slim Shady Show, Nina, and 8 Mile.