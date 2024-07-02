“It’s a big step but I’m ready”— Zayn Malik hints at possible solo tour

Zayn Malik had exciting news for fans as the former One Direction singer hinted at a possible solo tour. He was interviewing with Harper’s Bazaar India on Monday, July 1, when he revealed his plans to tour again.

The Dusk Till Dawn singer discussed how he wanted to give equal attention to his family and fans with plans to have a balanced time at home and on the road. While he didn't mention a speculated tour date, the Bradford-born singer confirmed that the tour would also be about him, just like the recent album.

Reassuring fans about his plans, Zayn Malik thanked them for their patience and said:

“I think my next goal, both personally and professionally, is touring again and having a good balance of being on the road and at home. I've never done a solo tour and it's a big step but I'm ready and I'm thankful everyone has been so patient. It's time!"

The Pillowtalk singer had also hinted at the plans for a tour earlier this March when he hosted a live stream and radio show at Stationhead. Playing the hit track Sweat, Zayn responded to a fan asking if he had any plans to play it on a tour. At that time, the singer said:

“Ummm… yes is the answer. Ummm yeah, I’d be stupid not to.”

A look at Zayn Malik's latest album, recent concerts, and more amidst the interview

Zayn Malik's interview with Harper’s Bazaar India came on the heads of his latest LP album - Room Under the Stairs. The singer released the fourth studio album of his solo career earlier this summer on May 17. It was Zayn's first project to be released after a two-year-long hiatus and debuted at the 15th position on the Billboards 200.

Recorded between 2018 and 2024, Room Under the Stairs was preceded by the lead single, What I Am, released on March 15. The two additional singles - Alienated and Stardust - were also released on April 12 and May 17, respectively. The album comprised hits like - Dreamin, Grateful, My Woman, How It Feels, Gates of Hell, Concrete Kisses, Birds on a Cloud, False Starts, and more.

Following the album's release, Zayn Malik hosted two consecutive concerts in the United Kingdom. The singer kicked off the first concert on May 17 as he took the stage at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London. The sold-out show was the first public performance from Zayn ever since he left One Direction in 2015.

Zayn Malik celebrated the release of Room Under the Stairs with one-off concerts in the UK (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The singer performed a second UK show at the Banquet Records in Kingston on May 19. The headlining shows on both dates were lined with sets from Room Under the Stairs. Fans attending the concerts were greeted with live performances of hits like - My Woman, Alienated, Birds on a Cloud, Concrete Kisses, Dreamin, and Gates of Hell.

After taking the stage at the London concert, Zayn Malik cheered for the crowd, saying how he missed it and thanked the attendees as he said:

"I missed this.... This is an exciting night, I’m very grateful to you all, and I hope you have a great night."

While Zayn did not go on a full tour outside the UK, he hosted a one-off 'Meet-n-Greet' show on May 21 at the Rough Trade venue in New York City. The singer only played a short set of Alienated at the show and took pictures with the attendees.

As of the writing, there are no confirmations on when the Dusk Till Dawn singer will go on a tour. It is also not known if Zayn Malik's speculated tour will be limited to the United Kingdom or cover other global regions.

