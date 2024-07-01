JPEGMAFIA 2025 Ireland, UK, New Zealand, and Australian tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The American rapper and record producer, JPEGMAFIA, is extending his Lay Down My Life Tour to 2025 with concerts in Ireland, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia. The New York-born artist will kick off the global outing, covering over 11 cities, on January 30.

The tickets for the headlining tour will go on an artist presale starting at 10 a.m. local time on July 3. Fans can register on the rapper's website (jpegmafia.net) to get access to the limited-time presale.

A 'Three+' member-exclusive presale will begin for the Ireland shows at 10 a.m. local time on July 3. The tickets for the UK dates will be available through a Metropolis presale starting at 10 a.m. local time on July 4. Select regions will also offer promoter presales through Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. local time on July 3.

The Lay Down My Life Tour covering 11 cities begins on January 30 in Ireland (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Fans in New Zealand and Australia will have access to a member-exclusive presale from Frontier starting at 10 a.m. local time on July 3. The general admission tickets for all dates will be available through Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. local time on July 5.

The tickets to the New Zealand dates, however, will be available starting at 11 a.m. local time on July 5.

JPEGMAFIA Lay Down My Life Tour 2025 - dates, venues, and more

JPEGMAFIA will begin the 2025 leg of the Lay Down My Life Tour on January 30 with the headline concert at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland. The Thug Tears singer will head to England the next day, January 31, and take the stage at the 2,290-capacity Albert Hall in Manchester.

The New York-born rapper will take a one-day break and head to Scotland for a February 2 concert at Glasgow's Barrowland. The tour back in England will include performances at London's Roundhouse, Brighton's Chalk, and the O2 Academy in Bristol.

JPEGMAFIA will take a break of 20 days before he picks back the tour on February 26 at the Powerstation in Auckland. After wrapping up the New Zealand show, he will head to Australia for a concert at Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall on February 28.

He will next perform at Syndey's Enmore Theatre on March 4, followed by a consecutive show at Melbourne's Timber Yard on March 7. If there are no changes, JPEGMAFIA will conclude the 2025 leg of the Lay Me Down Tour with the March 8 show at Fremantle's Metropolis venue.

As of this writing, the Grimy Waifu singer has not confirmed the names of guest artists and supports joining him for the global tour next year. Fans attending the tour can hope the American rapper to play fresh music as he is set to release an 'untitled' album in the coming months.

The Lay Down My Life tour 2025 covers 11 cities across the globe (Image via @jpegmafia / X)

The venues and dates for the Lay Down My Life Tour 2025 are:

January 30 - 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

January 31 - Albert Hall, Manchester, England

February 2 - Barrowland, Glasgow, Scotland

February 4 - Roundhouse, London, England

February 5 - Chalk, Brighton, England

February 6 - O2 Academy Bristol, England

February 26 - Powerstation, Auckland, New Zealand

February 28 - Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia

March 4 - Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Australia

March 7 - Timber Yard, Melbourne, Australia

March 8 - Metropolis, Fremantle, Australia

JPEGMAFIA will kick off the 2024 leg of the Lay Down My Life Tour on August 7 in Pomona, California. Spanning over four weeks, the outing covers cities like - Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Dallas, Austin, Raleigh, and New York, among others.

The rapper and record producer will conclude the 2024 tour on September 21 in Chicago. Tickets for all North American dates are now available through Ticketmaster and LiveNation.

