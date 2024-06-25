Goose 2024 tour: Presale code, new dates, venues, & all you need to know

The American jam band Goose is extending the previously announced fall tour with new dates. The headlining tour titled 'An Evening with Goose' now begins on September 1 in New Jersey and ends on December 14 in South Carolina.

The band's latest album, Ted Tapes 2024, was released earlier this spring, on February 6. It featured the band's newest member and drummer, Cotter Ellis. The fall tour is not confirmed to support the spring album or an upcoming project from the band.

People interested in watching the Goose live can book the tickets through an artist presale that begins this Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. EDT. The code-locked Liva Nation presale for the tour begins at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 27, and can be accessed with the presale code 'CHORD.'

Tour partners like Citizens and Ticketmaster will begin the member-exclusive website presale, which starts at 10 a.m. EDT on June 27. The general on-sale for the tour tickets will begin this Friday, June 28, at 10 a.m. EDT. It will be followed by the general on-sale of the official platinum and VIP tickets through Ticketmaster.com.

'An Evening with Goose' 2024 tour venues, dates, and more

The Goose crew will begin the fall tour on the previously announced date of September 1 at the PNC Bank Center in Holmdel. They will then take over Boston's MGM Music Hall for three successive concerts on October 2, 3, and 4.

The band members Rick Mitarotonda, Trevor Weekz, Jeff Arevalo, Peter Anspach, and Cotter Ellis will perform two back-to-back shows at the SPAC Broadview Stage in New York on September 6 and 7. The outing will then continue with one-off concerts at Charlottesville's Ting Pavilion, The Armory in Minneapolis, and Waukee's Vibrant Music Hall.

The Goose crew will also take the stage at the KettleHouse Amphitheater in Missoula for successive concerts on September 19 and 20. They will also make stops for headlining shows in Seattle, Troutdale, Eugene, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Stanford.

The band will take a five-day break before picking up the tour with a festival show on October 24 at the Mempho Music Fest in Memphis. The band will next take over stages in Nashville, Asheville, Miami Beach, St. Petersburg, and Pittsburgh.

The band will head to Ohio on November 8 for three successive concerts at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati. They will next host a one-off show at The Anthem music venue in Washington, DC.

Goose will officially wrap up the fall tour with the famed Goosemas performance in South Carolina. The celebratory shows will be hosted at the North Charleston Coliseum on December 13 and 14.

As of this writing, the band has not revealed the names of support artists and openers for the one-month-long fall North American tour. The band's setlist for the tour may include the latest hits like Atlas, Mr. Action, Arrow, Phoenix, Silver Rising, SOS, Tumble, and more.

The list of dates and venues for Goose's fall tour includes:

September 1 - PNC Bank Center, Holmdel, New Jersey

September 2, 3, & 4 — MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts

September 6 & 7 — SPAC Broadview Stage, Saratoga Springs, New York

September 9 — Ting Pavilion, Charlottesville, Vancouver

September 11 — The Salt Shed, Chicago, Illinois

September 14 — The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota

September 15 — Vibrant Music Hall, Waukee, Iowa

September 17 — The Plaza at America First Field, Salt Lake City, Utah

September 19 & 20 — KettleHouse Amphitheater, Missoula, Montana

September 21 — Remlinger Farms, Seattle, Washington

September 22 — Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn, Troutdale, Oregon

September 24 — Cuthbert Amphitheater, Eugene, Oregon

September 26 — Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego, California

September 27 — The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, California

September 28 — Frost Amphitheater, Stanford, California

October 4 — Mempho Music Festival, Memphis, Tennessee

October 24 — Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, Tennessee

October 25 — ExploreAshville.com Arena, Asheville, North Carolina

October 29 & 30 — The Fillmore, Miami Beach, Florida

October 31 — St. Pete Pier, St. Petersburg, Florida

November 1 — St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Florida

November 7 — Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

November 8, 9, & 10 — Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

November 12 — The Anthem, Washington DC

December 13 & 14 — Goosemas at North Charleston Coliseum, South Carolina

Ted Tapes 2024 is the 12th live album from the American jam band Goose. The spring album comprises nine tracks: Leo, Apollo, Nebula, Bakhu, Chiron, Phoenix, Regulus, Arrokoth, and Manu.