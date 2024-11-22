Billboard recently released its list of the 100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time, but Jason Aldean was notably absent. Shortly after, Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, took to Instagram Stories to slam the publication for not including her husband in the list. As reported by Taste of Country on November 21, 2024, Britanny stated:

"Remember when I said it's been a journey standing up for what we believe in?? This is a prime example of Jason being left out of things in the industry."

She continued:

"[Billboard] your wokeness obviously overrides your ability to give credit where it's due, and it's sad."

Jason Aldean is known for hits like Hicktown (2005), She's Country (2008), and Dirt Road Anthem (2011). He has been a staple in the country music scene. His debut came with Hicktown, but it was his follow-up tracks that solidified his status as a country music icon. Aldean has headlined a tour every year since 2010 and won Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards from 2016-2018 consecutively.

"This shouldn’t come as a shock"— Jason Aldean comments on his exclusion from Billboard's Greatest Country Artists of All Time list

On November 21, 2024, Jason Aldean's bandmate Kurt Allison took to Instagram to express his frustration with Billboard's decision to exclude Aldean from their list of Greatest Country Artists of All Time. Reposting a post from The Country Wire, Kurt Allison captioned it:

"What a joke @billboard - but not surprising considering the source. 🙄 #Repost @thecountrywire. Despite holding the crown as the reigning ACM Artist of the Decade with 28 number one hits in his back pocket, @jasonaldean was somehow not listed as one of Billboard’s 100 Greatest Country Artists of All-Time."

Jason Aldean also weighed in on the exclusion, commenting under Kurt Allison's post, stating:

“This shouldn’t come as a shock. And people ask if we still have a chip on our shoulder and feel like we have something to prove??? Hell yea we do and this is a prime example why!! We’ll just keep hammerin and do what we do. Same as we always have.”

"My wife is very outspoken"— Jason Aldean opens up on Brittany's comments on gender-affirming care for transgender youth

During his appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show on September 4, 2024, Jason Aldean commented on his wife Brittany's comment on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, which she made in a 2022 social media post where she called it "genital mutilation." Brittany's comment garnered backlash at that time.

Commenting on the same, Aldean told Carlson:

“My wife is very outspoken and she’s very firm in her beliefs. We were talking about it earlier, you’re trying to make things normal to me that aren’t normal."

The singer added he agrees with his wife's perspective, noting that many people will take offense to everything regardless of what one says. He also added that if somebody wants to change their gender and they're old enough to make that decision, it doesn't affect his life.

Apart from his performances and music, Aldean made headlines by introducing and endorsing Donald Trump at a rally in Duluth, Georgia, in October 2024. Aldean and his wife have been known Trump supporters and have often expressed their views on social media.

