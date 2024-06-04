What happened to Brittany Aldean? Jason Aldean’s wife lands up in ER after breaking her hand in Switzerland

Brittany Aldean recently went on a couple's getaway in Switzerland with her husband, Jason Aldean. The 35-year-old singer expected a trip full of mesmerizing sights, but she found herself inside an Emergency Room after an unexpected accident. In a recent Instagram post, Brittany Aldean shared details about the mishap.

The former American Idol participant posted a video on Instagram holding a drink with a bandaged hand. The next day, she provided an explanation for her injury, which led her to an Emergency Room in Switzerland.

Brittany Aldean and her husband were riding a funicular up a mountain in Switzerland. The stairs were shallow, and she slipped and fell. The singer believes she broke 'something' in her hand and plans to return to the US to have it checked thoroughly.

Brittany Aldean explains how she landed in Switzerland's local ER in an Instagram story

Brittany Aldean likes to update her fans on major events in her life through social media. She recently shared many beautiful pictures and reels from her trip to Switzerland with her husband, Jason Aldean. However, she encountered a mishap during her trip.

The American Idol 11 participant met an accident while riding Switzerland's iconic funicular cable trains and broke her hand. She informed her fans about the accident through an Instagram post.

You probably are wondering how I ended up here. I broke my hand in Switzerland,” shared the 35-year-old.

Jason Aldean's wife also shared details about how she broke her hand while riding the cable train in Switzerland in a now-deleted Instagram story,

"A couple of days ago we were in Switzerland, it was like 11 at night, super later. We were taking this funicular up, which is basically this little train that takes you up the mountain. It was taking us to our hotel," Brittany Aldean began her story.

A funicular railway is a cable railway network connecting two points on a railway track that lie on a steep slope. To adapt to the steepness, the trains have two carriages that act as counterbalances and are permanently attached to the opposite sides of the cable. This system allows the trains to move in synchronicity, with one carriage ascending and the other descending to strike the perfect balance while operating on steep slopes.

In her Instagram stories, Brittany described the shallow stairs and how she lost her balance and tried to grab her husband Jason and the railings for help. She said that although her entire body went forward, her hand was in an awkward position and stayed behind.

"My body weight went forward and fell like down the stairs, and then my hand stayed. I broke something in this region. I can’t wait to get back to the States and get it all checked out," she explained.

The 35-year-old ended the Instagram story with a joke, explaining that she wished the story was funnier. She also informed her fans that she will keep updating them about her healing process once she returns to Nashville.

How was Brittany Aldean's audition at American Idol?

Brittany Aldean (then known as Brittany Kerr) performed a rendition of John Stones' Spoiled in her audition for American Idol 11 in front of judges Steven Tyler, Randy Jackson, and Jennifer Lopez.

Although Steven Tyler and Randy Jackson were convinced she had the mettle needed for American Idol, Jennifer Lopez turned her down when it was time to vote.

Randy Jackson commented that he had made up his mind after listening to Brittany sing a few lines of the song while Tyler had mentally said 'yes' even before she had started singing.

“I like it [and] I like your melody, you’re on pitch, and you’re good-looking, you just gotta push it out a little bit more,” judged Tyler.

Jackson agreed that Brittany had the ingredients in her voice but needed to develop further.

“I think there’s something there, I think she can develop,” he commented.

However, Jennifer Lopez wasn't pleased. She later explained the reason behind her 'no.' The On The Floor singer predicted that Brittany Aldean won't even "survive a week" in the competition.

She was ultimately proven right, as Brittany was eliminated shortly after the competition began. However, that didn't stop her from having a successful career in Hollywood.