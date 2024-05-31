Jennifer Lopez, the American actress and singer recently opened up about feeling "heartsick" over the cancelation of her This Is Me… Live summer tour. She shared that it was to spend more time with her family.

On Friday, May 31, the organizers, Live Nation, and JLo's website revealed the news to the public in a statement. The site said that there was "A Special Message to My JLovers", and continued,

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

The company clarified that the fans who already purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded.

Jennifer Lopez cancels tour to spend time with her family and friends

Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Live tour was originally set in support of her latest studio album This Is Me...Now, which was released on February 16, 2024. The tour was going to begin on June 26, 2024, in Orlando and was scheduled to end on August 17, 2024, in New York City. The venues consisted of several locations in the United States and parts of Canada.

On Friday, Live Nation and Jennifer Lopez's website announced the cancellation of the shows. They wrote,

"Representatives for [tour promoter] Live Nation announced today that the Jennifer Lopez US Summer 2024 Tour ‘THIS IS ME…LIVE’ is canceled, citing … ‘Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.'"

Jennifer Lopez has two children, twins Emme Maribel and Max Muñiz whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2008. She tied the knot with actor Ben Affleck on July 16, 2022.

The organizers mentioned the details for fans who had already purchased tickets for the tour. They wrote,

"For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded – there is nothing further fans need to do. For those who purchased via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc. – please reach out to your point purchase for more details."

The cancellation comes after weeks of speculations regarding poor ticket sales, according to various reports. Some of the performances were canceled this past month including venues in Nashville, Tennessee; New Orleans; Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta; Houston; Cleveland and Tampa, Florida. There was no explanation given by the website except a notice that read,

"Unfortunately, the event organizer has had to cancel your event."

Jennifer Lopez shared that she would take the time off for her family and friends. However, she also celebrated the release of her Netflix film Atlas. On May 20, the actress spoke to People in an interview about the similarities and differences between herself and the movie’s character, Atlas Shepherd.

She said,

"We are so different because she's like ... doesn't wear any of her emotions. She's so closed off and I am too much emotion sometimes. But at the same time we are both very strong and sure of what they feel. At times. She was very sure. She was like, 'This is what's happening, please listen to me. Please tell me.' And felt very misunderstood at times. I can also relate to that a bit."

Atlas was released on May 24, 2024, and has already hit No. 1 for the streaming service. The movie follows the brilliant data analyst played by Jennifer Lopez goes on a mission to capture a robot, with the help of Artificial Intelligence.