"She was singing with an angelic frequency"— Katy Perry compares American Idol contestant Abi Carter to Ariana Grande

American Idol judge Katy Perry complimented American Idol winner Abi Carter in her exclusive interview with Extra. Perry talked about the winner of season 22 and compared her to Ariana Grande. She said Abi Carter’s voice was unlike anything she’s heard in pop music and recalled that the last time she said that about a singer, she was referring to Ariana Grande.

Talking about Abi Carter in the interview, Katy Perry stated:

"I think she was authentic; I think she was humble; I think she was singing with an angelic frequency.”

Perry also mentioned that Carter sang from the heart which made her realize "this is a whole 'nother voice". Recalling her compliment to Grande on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Katy Perry stated:

"I was like: ‘Oh, this girl is the best singer of our generation.' So, I don’t say that lightly.”

Katy Perry's final season as American Idol judge: Details explored

American Idol’s season 22 ended Katy Perry’s run as a judge on the show. She has served on the panel alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan since 2018. While there is no official announcement on who will replace the Dark Horse singer, she told E! News in an interview dated April 2024:

“I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said.”

Praising Jelly Roll, Perry mentioned that “he could run for president, he could be my pastor” and that she might go back to church for him. Saying he could sell her anything, Perry told E! News that to have Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the show alongside Jelly Roll “would be amazing.”

The Harleys in Hawaii singer got emotional during American Idol's finale on May 19, 2024, given that there were multiple tributes addressed to Perry's career. Singers of Top 12 of season 22 performed a medley of Perry's chartbusters like Dark Horse, Teenage Dream, and California Gurls.

In an interview with KABC dated May 18, 2024, ahead of the show's finale, Perry mentioned that it "has been a beautiful journey" and that she has loved watching the contestants grow into a "big beautiful patchwork quilt".

Moreover, during her American Idol finale performance, the Hot N Cold singer wore a gown with the faces of the top 24 contestants she has worked with through seven seasons as a judge.

In other news, Katy Perry has always been vocal about her love for Ariana Grande. One of the instances of the same is when Perry appeared on the Ellen K Morning Show in August 2019. Talking about acts of kindness, the Roar singer recalled bumping into Ariana Grande with beau Orlando Bloom and step-son Flynn, while dining at a sushi restaurant.

At the end of the hour-and-a-half-long meal, when Perry asked for the check, they were informed that Ariana Grande had already taken care of it. Quoting Bloom's reaction to the gesture, Katy Perry mentioned:

"Orlando was like, 'Man, I have such mad respect for her.'"

Perry also referred to Ariana's gesture as a "cute gesture" and "boss move" and said that she was just grateful for the whole experience.