"It is a very special bond" — Shania Twain opens up about helping Bon Jovi with vocal cord issues after his "spirit sister" comment

In an interview with PEOPLE dated April 28, 2024, Bon Jovi called Shania Twain his "spirit sister" for supporting him through his vocal cord issues. Jon Bon Jovi stated:

“She’s been my spirit sister in this. She's the only other one I've known that's ever had this surgery, with this doctor, and the only reason I found that out is because she reported it in the press."

Responding to Bon Jovi's kind words in her interview with PEOPLE dated May 11, 2024, Twain mentioned:

“It just warms my heart. It is a very special bond because there are very few singers that have ever had this nerve damage."

Twain also mentioned that the vocal cord issue is not a "typical singer's issue." Both the singers shared the same doctor- Dr. Robert Sataloff and underwent the same procedure of medialization to fix problems with their vocal cords.

In his interview with PEOPLE, Bon Jovi also mentioned how Shania Twain reassured him during the tough time and how she pulled his leg. Bon Jovi stated:

“Not only did she reassure me that it would be OK, but I think she also pulled my leg a little bit because she told me I'd be out there a lot sooner than I have been.”

Shania Twain thought her vocal issues would end her career

According to The Independent, Shania Twain underwent open throat surgery in 2018 owing to Lyme disease. Twain contracted Lyme disease in 2003 and her vocal cords were damaged by an effect of the disease called dysphonia.

Shania Twain also mentioned that there wouldn’t have been a way for her to maintain a career with the damage to her vocal cords.

Twain told PEOPLE that the vocal cord issue that she and Jon Bon Jovi had is not like nodules, as those can be shaved off. She shared that the nerve damage she had doesn't have a cure and that in the open throat surgery she underwent, the throat is cut through the Adam's apple and kept open using huge clamps.

Additionally, the Honey, I'm Home singer mentioned how she coped with the situation back then as she thought she won't be able to sing again owing to her vocal issues. She had decided to write for another singer had there been no solution to the vocal cord issues she was undergoing.

Twain told PEOPLE that she was excited about writing the songs and spent more time writing and listening to the songs she had recorded and that the process made her happy. The Party For Two singer stated:

"So I say, look on the bright side and follow that. Just keep following the light. Don't go anywhere dark. It's not worth it.”

Moreover, in her response to Bon Jovi's kind comments, Shania Twain told PEOPLE magazine that she didn’t ask Jon Bon Jovi how his vocal cords were damaged, rather they talked about her process and she shared her experience of the procedure. Twain mentioned that she shared the best she could without influencing Bon Jovi in any way.

After going through open throat surgery, Shania Twain mentioned in her interview with InStyle on January 19, 2023, that she was “petrified to make a sound” post the surgery as she was unaware of what was going to be the result.

In other news, Twain recently began her third Las Vegas residency called Come On Over on May 10, 2024.